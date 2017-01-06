Wrecking Buffalo: Demo Proposed for 15 Allen

The ‘hole’ at the northwest corner of Allen and Main streets could get a bit deeper. Mayflower Allen Property LLC is seeking Preservation Board approval to demolish 15 Allen Street. The two-story building is located adjacent to a ‘green space’ created by a demolition in the 1980s and is located within the Allentown Historic Preservation District.
Huamei Wang’s Mayflower Allen Property LLC purchased 15 Allen and adjacent 19 Allen in 2016 for $62,000 and $128,500 respectively.
It will be a demolition derby at the Preservation Board meeting on January 12. Besides the Allen Street application, the Board will consider demolitions in the Hamlin Park Historic District: 33 Brunswick Boulevard, 1491 Jefferson Avenue and 289 Northland Avenue. Also on the agenda is Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is also asking for permission to demolish 721 Ashland, 1006-1028 Elmwood Avenue, 583 and 584 Potomac Avenue, and partial demolition of 976 and 982 Elmwood to prepare for its two-building, mixed-use project.