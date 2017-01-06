Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Wrecking Buffalo: Demo Proposed for 15 Allen

4 Comments

The ‘hole’ at the northwest corner of Allen and Main streets could get a bit deeper. Mayflower Allen Property LLC is seeking Preservation Board approval to demolish 15 Allen Street. The two-story building is located adjacent to a ‘green space’ created by a demolition in the 1980s and is located within the Allentown Historic Preservation District.

Huamei Wang’s Mayflower Allen Property LLC purchased 15 Allen and adjacent 19 Allen in 2016 for $62,000 and $128,500 respectively.

It will be a demolition derby at the Preservation Board meeting on January 12. Besides the Allen Street application, the Board will consider demolitions in the Hamlin Park Historic District: 33 Brunswick Boulevard, 1491 Jefferson Avenue and 289 Northland Avenue. Also on the agenda is Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is also asking for permission to demolish 721 Ashland, 1006-1028 Elmwood Avenue, 583 and 584 Potomac Avenue, and partial demolition of 976 and 982 Elmwood to prepare for its two-building, mixed-use project.

  • Tim H

    So, what’s the reason for the demolition? It wouldn’t make sense to purchase the property on Allen for a collective $190k, pay another $25k for a demo, and then just sit on the land.

    What’s the other part of the equation look like? Are there plans to build something else in this location?

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    He purchased this building for $62k in 2016??

    That price this recently indicates either serious structural issues or else a seriously out of touch seller. It would be nice to know what the issues are.

    If the idea is only to augment the neighboring property by providing parking, then I’d vote no. If the project is to seriously improve and expand next door and this is in the way, then I’d listen. If it were up to me.

    • Tim H

      Agree with you on both accounts! The sales price was ridiculously low, and I don’t think the property was publicly listed last year – maybe in inside buyer?

      The package listing for 20 & 26 Allen was $1.7M last year. The buildings were in better condition, and a parking lot was included, but that gives you some idea of the real market value on this block.

  • laldm109

    Unless there’s more to this than is in this article, the Preservation Board would be lying down on their job if they allow this to be demolished.