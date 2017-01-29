WNED-TV Kid Fest Returns with a Character Breakfast

If you’ve got kids between the ages of three and seven, there is an event that the whole family will love. It’s the WNED-TV Kid Fest and Character Breakfast – featuring a couple of fabulous events that bring a few children’s favorite characters to life. Special characters include Clifford the Big Red Dog, super readers Super Why & his pal Princess Presto, Daniel Tiger straight from the Neighborhood, and Arthur the Aardvark. It’s great to see the events back again, and WNED-TV Studios/RiverWorks will be the perfect places to let the kids loose to enjoy themselves.

“We have had many requests to bring Kid Fest back as it was such a popular event with area families,” said Donald K. Boswell, President & CEO of Western New York Public Broadcasting. “Parents appreciate that it offers so many terrific activities for young children at a time when they may have some cabin fever after the winter months.”

Highlights include:

Appearances by Clifford the Big Red Dog; super readers Super Why & his pal Princess Presto; Daniel Tiger straight from the Neighborhood; and Arthur the Aardvark!

Live Performances!

Kid Vision will allow guests to “step into” a PBS KIDS program and view themselves on a television screen with PBS characters.

PBS KIDS Coloring Contest.

A variety of community organizations from around Buffalo will be on hand for activities, crafts and demonstrations.

Each child will receive a free goody bag. The event also will offer raffles, prizes, and low-cost snacks.

WNED-TV Kid Fest

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 from 12 – 4 p.m.

WNED-TV Studios

140 Lower Terrace

Buffalo, NY 14202

Don’t miss appearances by your favorite PBS Kids characters including Daniel Tiger, Super Why, Arthur and Clifford. Experience live performances, activities, crafts, prizes, coloring contests and more!

1 Adult-$12.00

1 Child- $10.00 (age 1-12)

Children under 1 year old FREE

Visit wned.org for tickets or call 1-800-678-1873

Sponsors of the event include LynOaken Farms, Bounce Magic, UB Pediatrics, Master Chong’s World Class Tae Kwon Do and UB Smile Team.

All proceeds benefit WNED | WBFO

No strollers will be admitted.

All adults must be accompanied by a child.

NOTE: Due to the dates of the events being so close, tickets can be picked up at WILL CALL at Kid Fest. They will not be mailed.

CHARACTER BREAKFAST

Make it a full day of fun by joining Super Why, Daniel Tiger, Princess Presto, Arthur and Clifford for breakfast!

The popular Character Breakfast will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks in downtown Buffalo on February 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Young fans can hob-nob and dine with the PBS characters. The cost [$32 per adult, $20 per child ages 2-12, $15 per 1 year old (under 1 free)] covers a full buffet breakfast as well as a VIP admission to Kid Fest during an exclusive time from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the nearby WNED Studios.

Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Buffalo RiverWorks

359 Ganson Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

Enjoy a special breakfast with Daniel Tiger, Arthur, Super Why, Princess Presto and more of your favorite PBS Kids characters before you head to Kid Fest. All breakfast attendees will receive exclusive VIP admission to Kid Fest at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4!

Character Breakfast Pricing:

$32 – Adult

$20 – Child (2 – 10 years old)

$15 – Child (1 year old)

Get Tickets Now!

For more information, call 1-800-678-1873.

NOTE: Due to the dates of the events being so close, tickets can be picked up at WILL CALL at Kid Fest. They will not be mailed.

Participating Community Partners:

SPCA Serving Erie County (stage show & activity table)

The Magic of Dave Jeffers (stage show)

Sax Man Slim (stage show)

2nd Generation Theatre (stage show)

Community Music School of Buffalo (stage show & activity table)

Theater of Youth (activity table)

WNED | WBFO Education & Outreach Dept. (activity table)

Travis Widrick Tango (stage show)

Lulu Creations (activity table)

Bounce Magic (activity table)

Master Chong’s World Class Tae Kwon Do (stage show & activity table)

UB Smile Team (activity table)

LynOaken Farms (activity table)