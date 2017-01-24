Have you been looking for a true winter wonderland? Have you been looking to reconnect with nature, but you just don’t have much time to get away? If you and your friends/family enjoy getting outside in pristine conditions, where fresh air and wildlife abounds, then look no further than Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve.

If you have never heard of this woodland, then you need to discover it right away. It’s located just off Cayuga Creek – it’s the same distance to downtown Buffalo as the Galleria Mall. Speaking of the Galleria Mall, it is said that a water source of the Scajaquada Creek runs under the mall. Apparently, at the time the mall was built, there were no environmental restrictions – just build, build, build.

To this day, there are still relatively few environmental restrictions. Thankfully we have safeguarded swaths of land via preservation efforts. It just so happens that Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is one of those magical spots where we can still observe what it once looked like in this neck of the woods.

If this sounds intriguing, then you will want to attend Winter Wonderland in the Woods 2017, coming up on Saturday, February 11 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Ever wonder how maple syrup is made? Earth Spirit Educational Services will share the secrets of maple sugaring techniques through the ages.

Winter Wonderland is being held in tandem with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Friends of Reinstein Woods.

Events and activities include:

Ice-fishing demonstrations

visitors will be able to try snowshoes and cross-county skis in a demonstration area (weather permitting)

Snowshoe rentals will also be available for those who wish to explore the trails of the preserve

Enjoy winter challenges including a snowball target toss and Wildlife Spotters Challenge trail

Kids can also express their creative side in the snow art area and make crafts indoors

The Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue Team will be on hand to talk about winter rescue

Compass navigation course for participants looking to test their navigation skills

The DEC Forest Rangers will demonstrate flat ice rescue techniques

Families can warm up inside the education center with hot drinks and snacks sold by Friends of Reinstein Woods

There will be door prizes, costumed characters, exhibits and more

Visitors can bring used alkaline batteries for recycling by the Coalition for Positively Charged People and Friends of Reinstein Woods – regardless of snow conditions

Winter Wonderland in the Woods 2017

Saturday, February 11, 2017

12 PM – 4 PM

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve | 93 Honorine Drive | Depew, New York 14043

Registration is not required for this event. There is no entry fee, but donations to Friends of Reinstein Woods are always welcome. Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is located at 93 Honorine Drive, off of Como Park Boulevard in Cheektowaga. For more information, contact Reinstein Woods at 716-683-5959, or visit the event page. Also see Facebook.