Winter Concert Series @ Lockhouse Distillery

W.C. Maggio: The Other Side

On view November 17, 2016 – January, 14 2017

Exhibition Hours: Friday – Saturday 11am-4pm or by appointment

The gallery will be open 11am – 9pm on First Friday January 6

Closing reception and Artist Remarks Friday January 13, 6 – 9pm

Buffalo, NY—Eleven Twenty Projects is pleased to announce The Other Side, an exhibition of recent paintings by Buffalo based artist William C. Maggio. Spanning several series, this exhibition will feature approximately 35 paintings on canvas.

Maggio uses black and white latex house paint, which is poured, scraped, layered, and stippled on to canvas. This process is used to create abstract compositions, which void any traditional subject matter and is used to stir emotion in the viewer. These paintings are meant to encourage contemplation and meditation on the universal question of mortality. At times the core of Maggio’s work is that which is unseen; paint that has been scraped away leaving remnants, markings and traces.

“My paintings speak to the human experience. Metaphoric associations encourage a meditative, prayerful state of mind,” Maggio explains.

In this most recent work, Maggio seeks to investigate the roles of barriers. Often embodied as a wall or fence, these images involve building a wall and sometimes taking it down. A fence asks the question, what’s on the other side? Is it meant to keep something out or keep something else in? Without revealing a definitive answer, Maggio’s work allows the viewer to contemplate the meaning and come out with his or her own theories.

“A fence is a barrier to the world today where politics, left and right are pulling us apart. A fence encloses and excludes,” Maggio states.

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

An award winning, nationally acclaimed artist with a Master’s Degree in Art Education from the State University of New York at Buffalo, William C. Maggio has exhibited extensively throughout the United States in regional, national and International juried and invitational exhibitions. His work has been featured in many solo exhibits and is included in numerous private and corporate collections.

ABOUT ELEVEN TWENTY PROJECTS:

Founded in 2013, a modern and contemporary arts initiative, located on Buffalo’s Main Street adjacent to the medical campus, Eleven Twenty Projects intermixes art, history, and material culture with a diverse approach and independent vision.

Eleven Twenty Projects

1120 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14209

716-882-8100

info@eleventwentyprojects.com