Winter Concert Series @ Lockhouse Distillery

Sunbeam Entertainment, the same promoter that brought you the Canalside Afterparty Series at Lockhouse Distillery, is once again working its magic to bring live music to the Cobblestone District. Sunbeam is once again rallying together some of the hottest bands in Buffalo, to play nine shows at the distillery. The concert series is bringing out some notable musicians from around the region, as well as a couple of heavy hitters from outside Buffalo. Music talents include Mutual Friends, Yali, Jacob Peter Band, Funktional Flow, Vin DeRosa, The Tins, Digisaurus (from Columbus, OH), Ellen Siberian Tiger (from Philadelphia), and DYNAMO (a fusion/R&B supergroup from Nashville).
These shows not only feature some of the best up and comers in the area, they also spotlight a number of the city’s hottest bands period. “After the success of our Canalside Afterparty series, we’re teaming up with Lockhouse Distillery again to bring the masses a Concert Series,” said C.J. Cook, owner and booking manager of Sunbeam. “The series kicks off Saturday, January 14 at 9:00pm with two sets of Funktional Flow. All shows start at 9:00pm and are $5, except Dynamo which is $10.”
You can check out more on the individual bands by visiting the Sunbeam Facebook page.
Lockhouse Distillery | Columbia Street | Buffalo NY