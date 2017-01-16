Winter Blast 2017 @ MLK Park

Winter Blast 2017 kicks off at 11am today. Visitors to the event will have a two hour window to participate in an ice skate drive, free face painting, a hockey clinic by Hasek’s Heroes and Buffalo Sabres Alumni, Darryl Shannon, and interactive activities by the BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Zone Cruiser.
If you have gently used skates that could be used by a new owner, consider dropping them off. Many of the skates will end up being delivered to Hasek’s Heroes. The donated skates helps to keep skating free for people throughout the winter season.
Come skate on one of the greatest rinks in the world – at Martin Luther King Jr Park Basin, on Martin Luther King Day.
Date: Monday, January 16, 2017
Place: Martin Luther King Jr. Park Basin, 1151 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Free skate rental! Hockey and figure skate
Special thanks to the Buffalo Sabres for donating hockey sticks, nets and other materials, James Desiderio Inc. for donating fresh fruit, Pure Hockey and Hockey Giant for sharing their skate sharpening expertise and Wegmans for donating hot cocoa.
Useful links: Facebook event page | Website event page