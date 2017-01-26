William Shatner Headlines Guests Coming to Buffalo for 2nd Annual Nickel City Con

Just the other night I was watching an episode of the original Star Trek, thinking how awesome actor William Shatner was (and is). Don’t get me wrong, I was never a Trekkie, but I always loved watching the show because of Shatner’s overacting – something that he became famous for. Shatner literally threw himself into the role, eventually personifying the role of Captain James T Kirk on screen and off screen (thanks to the devoted and sometimes delusional Trekkies).

Now, the myth, the man and the legend, William Shatner, is coming to Buffalo. He is scheduled to appear at the 2nd Annual Nickel City Con (Buffalo’s Premier Comic Convention), which takes place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This year, Nickel City Con is growing into a three-day event, scheduled to be held between Friday May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

Buffalo’s largest pop culture and entertainment event will host new celebrities and artists.

Aside from the great news that Captain Kirk will be in attendance, the show will also feature Sam Jones (“Flash Gordon,” “Ted” movies), WWE star Mick Foley, James Rolfe, the “Angry Video Game Nerd,” renowned animators Tom Cook (“Scooby Doo,” “He-Man”), Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons”), and Mike Toth (Disney Animation Studios), among others.

Nickel City Con will have fun for fans of all ages including:

Q&A panels

celebrity photos & autographs

video game tournaments presented by Super Con 2K with cash prizes

virtual reality by Arcway Gaming

board games with Asmodee game company

Cosplay costume contests

Megatron from Transformers

Sci Fi speed dating

on-site comic book grading provided by Certified Guaranty Company (CGC)

numerous vendors featuring comics, toys, cards, apparel, collectibles, and accessories

celebrity guests

prop photo opportunities available with the captain’s seat from “Star Trek” and the phone booth from “Dr. Who”

Tickets are available at www.nickelcitycon.com for just $15 per day, $30 for a 3-day pass (for a limited time only), and discount one-day tickets for $12 at both Dave & Adam’s retail locations. For store locations, visit www.daveandadamsstore.com. Kids 10 and under get in FREE (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

Vendor space for Nickel City Con is limited. Email vendors@nickelcitycon.com, visit www.nickelcitycon.com/info/exhibitors, or call 1-877-847-6640 for more information.

Nickel City Con, presented by Dave & Adam’s, would like to thank our partners for their support including the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Community Beer Works, Upper Deck, Topps, Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant, and Hyatt Regency Buffalo. For information on sponsorship, visit www.nickelcitycon.com/info/sponsorship.

For more information, visit the official Nickel City Con website, www.nickelcitycon.com, “like” our official Facebook page www.facebook.com/nickelcitycom, and follow on Twitter and Instagram (@NickelCityCon).