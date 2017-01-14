What Can Ciminelli Offer?

Author: William C.
In response to this recent BRO article:
The existing buildings are not simply historically important, their history gives them a scale and texture that comes from having grown up with their neighborhood. They integrate in a way that provides a rich visual and esthetic experience: they’re part of what makes Elmwood livable and satisfying.
Does Ciminelli have the experience, the inner life to replace these buildings with something of similar value? They have no track record that would make it plausible to think so.
Certainly the various plans they’ve released so far are everything we should fear from them–cleaned up, bland, empty, meaningless. Of no value to our city, only to the developer’s bottom line.