Western New York celebrates Buffalo Groundhog Day 2017

On January 28, Buffalonians will participate in the city’s the fourth annual Groundhog Day celebration. It’s a wonder that it took so long to jump on this particular bandwagon. Regardless, it’s time to make up for lost time. The Buffalo Groundhog Day event is being thrown by “Members of Buffalo’s Inner Circle”.

Each year, the group throws a celebratory event at Flying Bison Brewing Company. At that time, Members of Buffalo’s Inner Circle will awaken Buffalo Mack from his hibernation, to see whether his shadow is visible or not. As we all know, sometimes a groundhog can predict climate and weather patterns better than the top meteorologists – predicting weather can be a tricky thing! Not to mention the outdated Farmer’s Almanac that can’t seem to get anything right these days. So we’re leaving it up to Buffalo Mack yet again, to determine whether there will be six more weeks of winter.

Members of the Buffalo Groundhog Day Inner Circle brought the tradition to their hometown after traveling to Punxsutawney, Penn., in 2013 for the nation’s largest Groundhog Day event. Hernandez, Andrew Kowalewski, Patrick Meyers and Chris Flynn were surprised by Punxsutawney’s negative reaction to more winter, especially given how much Buffalonians embrace the season.

Not only does this event pay tribute to weather (winter and spring in particular), it also salutes locally brewed beer and animals in need. Funds from Buffalo Groundhog Day are portioned off to various animal related groups throughout the city (The Zoo, shelters, etc.), so that our furry friends are provided with warm comforts during the winter season.

Buffalo Mack was born on the second day of The Blizzard of ’77 and since then has predicated every major weather event in Western New York. Because of this, Buffalo Mack developed a fondness for meteorology at a young age and decided early on to dedicate his life to predicting and celebrating the weather. Buffalo Mack is the cousin of Punxsutawney Phil and elected his own Inner Circle following their 2013 pilgrimage to Gobblers Knob.

“There is a lot of support for Buffalo Mack. This year, businesses have jumped on board and sponsored the event because they believe in it,” said Adam Hernandez, Inner Circle founding member. “Our goal is to raise money for the animals of Western New York, especially the animals in search of shelter and special care during the cold winter months. At the same time we all know that Buffalo is the toughest city in the world, and we know winter better than anyone. If Punxsutawney is the ‘Weather Capital’ of the world, Buffalo is certainly the ‘Winter Capital’ of the world. Here in Buffalo we don’t fear the winter, we embrace it.”

Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. Each ticket includes:

A commemorative Buffalo Groundhog Day mug

Live entertainment by Buffalo’s own Hocus Polkas

Two beer tickets

A $5 coupon for one of three local food trucks that will be parked outside

Western New York celebrates Buffalo Groundhog Day 2017

Presented by Anthony Baldi & Associates

Saturday, January 28

Noon to 4 p.m.

Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca Street

Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Buffalo Zoo and other local animal organizations. Last year $2,000 was donated to the Buffalo Zoo. See www.buffalogroundhogday.com for information.

2017 sponsors: Anthony Baldi & Associates, Step Out Buffalo, Flying Bison Brewing Company, Sparkable, Rise Collaborative, Picasso’s Pizza, Rosina Food Products, Apollo Steel Corp, DJ John Buns, Revolution Indoor Cycling, Staff Buffalo, Gross Shuman Brizdle & Gilfillan P.C., Avalon Document Services, Bubbles and Pearls and Bkindcity.

Lead image: Members of the Buffalo Inner Circle, pictured from left, Patrick Meyers, Adam Hernandez, Chris Flynn and Andrew Kowalewski, all of Buffalo, stand with Buffalo Mack during the third annual Buffalo Groundhog Day Jan. 30, 2016 at Flying Bison.