Each year, Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper offers a program (open to the public) that is designed to orient students on ways to better understand their relationship to the waters that surround them. Water Academy also utilized the combined strength of groups such as the Western New York Land Conservancy and the Buffalo Audubon Society to inform students on the environmental issues and solutions that pertain to the Niagara River watershed.

Water Academy is a college-level course open to the public. In partnership with Erie Community College (ECC) the course explores current, local environmental issues and proactive solutions now being implemented in the Niagara River watershed.

This is a college-level course that features guest lecturers from governmental agencies, community organizations and the private sector, among others. Other partners in Water Academy include Cradle Beach Camp, Earth Spirit Educational Services, Friends of Reinstein Woods, the Nature Sanctuary Society, and People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH Buffalo).

Class topics may include:

Scajaquada Creek Snowshoe Tour

Native Perspectives on the Niagara River Watershed

Great Lakes Aquatic Invaders

Niagara River Important Bird Area

Love’s Canal

Sewage and You

Living Infrastructure for Water Quality: Business and Communities

Land Trusts in Conservation Strategy: Saving Unique Places

Riparian Buffers in our Watershed

Teaching Citizens to Value Headwater Forests

Land Trusts in Conservation Strategy: Restoring Habitats

Unique Habitats of the Niagara River Watershed

*Please note that this is a draft lineup. Some sessions may change prior to the start of class.

Water Academy

Dates, times, and locations: Water Academy will take place on Wednesday from 2:30-4:20PM, January 18th to May 10th, 2017. Sessions will be held at the Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper office (721 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203), the East Hill Foundation (17 Island Street, North Tonawanda, NY 14120), and various field locations.

College Course Credit: Riverkeeper has partnered with Erie Community College (ECC) to provide this program, so that course credits are available to participating students. ECC course credits are fully transferable to most SUNY schools. The course is listed as PH 122 Sec 02 and PH 123 Sec 02 and to register for course credit, visit www.ecc.edu.

Non-Course Credit: River Academy is also open to the public for non-course credit. Tuition for a full semester is $150.00, and per class tuition is $25.00. There are a limited number of need-based scholarships available. To register for the course, please fill out the Water Academy Registration form. If you would like to apply for a scholarship, please contact Robbyn Drake, at rdrake@bnriverkeeper.org.

Deadlines: Scholarship registration is no longer open. Class registration is open until Friday January 13th.

Questions about the course? Need more information before you register? Please contact Robbyn Drake at rdrake@bnriverkeeper.org or 852-7483 ext 12.