WasteNotWantNot Weekly Sunday Food Share

Every Sunday, WasteNotWantNot (WNWN) sets up a free farm stand at the corner of Kensington and Bailey. The Weekly Sunday Food Share was established to promote healthy eating habits on the city’s East Side. The stand begins doling out food at 1pm, and continues until 3pm, or earlier if the food runs out. According to WasteNotWantNot, the food items that are handed out, including produce, bread, pastries and prepared food, would otherwise go to waste. It is widely known that in the US, 40% of all food is discarded, never to be eaten. Now that’s something to wrap my mind around.

If you have any food that might go to waste before you get to it, bring it to SHARE!

WasteNotWantNot sources food products that would never reach a kitchen table. Now they are turning that food around and getting it into the hands of those who need it most. The organization asks that everyone looking to pick up food bring their own bags, which is music to our ears.

WasteNotWantNot is an all volunteer crew of commUNITY members working to establish a “Pay-As-You-Feel” (PAYF) café in Buffalo that will serve all food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

Those behind this effort are always looking for new sources of food. They are also hopeful that more people step up to help the cause, whether that means tending the stand, transporting food, etc. The group is even interested in having people attend who are interested in sharing their love of art, music, yoga, etc.

If weather is bad, the stand will be set up inside The P.U.B. (same corner) – 1104 Kensington Avenue (Pop Up Boutique). For more information, visit this Facebook page.

