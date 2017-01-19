Use the new Buffalo Billion to establish a Center for Transportation Technology

Since many airports do not allow night time deliveries, high speed cargo trains can make deliveries when roads are less crowded at night. There are numerous environmental benefits, as trains of all sorts have a significantly lower carbon footprint than any other mode of transportation.

Needless to say, there remain many technical challenges. The California High Speed Rail Blog lists several of them, including the rail-wheel noise when passing through populated areas, safety issues, the time it takes to load and unload trains at either end, reducing the wear and tear on the wheels, and so on. Freight trains are always heavier and that produces its own problems with starting, stopping and the infrastructure supporting it.

As far as I know, there is no real center that is developing and promoting high speed freight train technology anywhere. The industry leaders, Siemens in Germany and Alstom in France, of course have their own research divisions, and China is out front in this, but we need to find and invest in our own technologies that will go further.

This is where the next Buffalo Billion can make an investment. Let’s go beyond trains and establish a Center for Transportation Technology. There is a critical global need for better technology, whether it is for cars, trucks, busses, mass transit, seagoing vessels, roads, trains or airplanes, and we need to make them all safer, more energy efficient, faster, and cheaper. A concerted effort is needed to focus our energies on a few of these and then spin them off as profit making companies.

Buffalo is in a good position to host such a center as we already have easy access to roads, waterways and airports in which to test the technology. The cost to establish such a center would be seed money of about 20 million dollars to keep it funded for about three years. After that, it should be expected to be self funding.

How can it self fund? Very simply, the Center will take an equity stake in every company, about 5% or 6%. As the spin out companies grow, they will eventually get bought, acquired or go IPO, and the Center reaps the benefits from that. It will only take a few company exits to provide the needed revenue per year.

And that would be the way to finance this. You want people who will push profitable avenues of research and not just continually rely upon the state for annual funding. The caveat is that you will need people who really know what they are doing — investors and business people who know the global markets and how to get companies. Assuredly, those people are not currently in Buffalo, and if the usual politically well connected are selected, it will be an utter failure. The only people who can be in charge of this are those with a demonstrated track record of successfully launching, operating or investing in transportation technologies.

Additionally, the state should establish a small fund of about $10 to 20 Million. This fund would be the seed money for the emerging companies for their company building costs. The fund would also take an equity stake in the companies, becoming an “evergreen” fund whereby a portion profits of any member companies would accrue to the fund to support new spin outs. Then the Center would be tasked with finding investors from around the US and the world to complete funding for the companies.