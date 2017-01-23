Although Buffalo is still desperately on the hunt to land Uber, the rideshare company still runs promotions in Buffalo. This typically occurs when the company sends driving professionals out to promote services via customers interactions – delivering ice cream or other special surprises to the doorsteps of people who have downloaded the app.

Last month, Uber and 43North announced a partnership to promote and foster tech innovation and attract start-ups and entrepreneurs to Buffalo.

Now Uber is teaming up with 43North in a super cool way. Anyone who has downloaded the Uber app (like I have) will have an opportunity to make a business start-up pitch to business leaders and venture capitalists that could ultimately land them $5000. The promotional stunt ties the $5 million startup competition directly with the Uber user. Anyone hoping to make a pitch can interact with the Uber app during the designated time period, and Uber will send a VC over in an Uber car to listen to the start-up proposal. Now that’s kinda nifty.

On Wednesday, January 25, Buffalo area residents armed with ab Uber app can participate in UberPITCH!

“Buffalo entrepreneurs: polish up your pitches and get ready for UberPITCH!” said 43North Executive Director John Gavigan. “43North is proud to partner with Uber to present this event, where entrepreneurs have the chance to get valuable feedback from investors and a shot at a $5,000 prize. This is also a moment for our innovative, forward-thinking community to declare, ‘We need Uber!’”

“Governor Cuomo’s call to bring Uber upstate has been met with an outpouring of support,” said Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky. “It’s clear that New Yorkers deserve a less expensive transportation option that provides jobs, reduces drunk driving and brings transportation into the 21st century.”

“Buffalo is a growing tech and innovation hub,” said Josh Mohrer, General Manager, Uber NY. “Its residents should not be left behind just because Albany has not allowed Uber to operate here. That’s why we’re thrilled to offer Buffalo area entrepreneurs the ability to use the Uber app to have a VC come to them and possibly discover the next big idea.”

Here’s how UberPITCH! will work:

Between the hours of 11 am and 3 pm, any Buffalo resident who has the app on their phone can open it up and tap the UberPITCH pop-up for the chance for one of the following business leaders and VCs to come to them in an Uber to listen to their pitch: Somak Chattopadhyay, Founder and Managing Partner at Armory Square Ventures; Nicole Camarre, Senior Associate at Armory Square Ventures; Pete Grum, President at Rand Capital; Jon Spitz and Steve Poland of Z80 Labs.

The best pitches will receive an invite to pitch before a panel of judges during an event on Wednesday at 6 pm at dig Buffalo. The entrepreneur who gives the best pitch will receive a $5,000 prize.

Further details: