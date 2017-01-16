Few shows are probably more recognizable that Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding. In WNY, the production has been running for 16 seasons, making it the longest running show around. This is the comedic show where the patrons actually become part of the wedding. The interactive affair includes a theatrical performance, dinner, drinks, and live music. There are even opportunities to take various roles in the Italian wedding ceremony.
“This is a parody of things that happen at a wedding so guests will be familiar with many of the things they see in the show,” explained Kevin Barwell, the executive and artistic director of Actors Anonymous. “The patrons are a part of the show and Tony and Tina’s family.”
This is your opportunity to whoop it up at a wedding and ceremony, by being guests of a couple that you don’t even know. But you will know them by the end of the show. You’re going to love the full Italian buffet dinner, wedding cake, drinks (cash bar) and dancing to music performed by Donny Dulce and Fusion. Guests can even dance right alongside of the wedding party!
“There are so many surprises in store for the audience throughout the evening,” added Barwell. “There’s the sacred dance of the waiters, an impromptu performance by Tony’s father’s stripper girlfriend, a drunken priest, a comedy monologue, bickering family members and you can never tell when the pregnant bridesmaid will go into labor.”
“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” runs from January 27, 2017 through February 25, 2017 on Fridays and Saturdays with performances starting at 7:15 p.m. (Doors open at 6:45 p.m.) at the Lancaster Country Club, 6061 Broadway Street, Lancaster NY 14086.
Tickets for the show are $35 per person or $32 each for groups of six or more. Tickets can be purchased at www.aatc.net or www.universe.com or by contacting our box office at 716-633-4355
“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” features several veteran actors including Karah Krajewski, Bill Kennedy, John Pirrone, Scot Kaitanowski, Justyn Harris and more. The show also includes new actors to the troupe including Curtis Rose, Peter Snodgrass, Jodi Cook, Dan Morris, Sean Farrell and Joe Schenkel. The production is directed by Kevin Barwell.