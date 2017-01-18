To everything churn, churn, churn, there is a season churn, churn, churn

Author: Schyler Norton

If you’re from Buffalo, you know Lloyd. What started out as a Mexican food truck has grown into something bigger – much, much bigger. Lloyd has a restaurant on Hertel, a second location opening in Williamsville, and one almost opened on Elmwood (it appears as if that one has been axed – more to come on that front).

The next time you visit the Hertel location, make sure you leave some room for dessert. Lloyd is opening an ice cream shop at 1501 Hertel Avenue, next door to their existing Hertel location. Fans of Lloyd, or just fans of ice cream, can look forward to the opening in the Spring of this year.

Ice cream fans can look forward to ice cream made from scratch, using local milk with minimal processing. There will always be staple flavors even if others change from time to time – lovers of vanilla, chocolate, caramel and coffee, have no fear they will always be there.

For our dairy free friends, there is a vegan option as well. All cones, toppings and accoutrements will be made in house. The dessert options don’t stop at ice cream, they will also offer chocolate chip cookies, brownies, meringues, cinnamon buns, and if we’re really lucky Lloyd churros might make an appearance.

Coffee lovers, do not be dismayed, this place is for you too! There will be coffee and espresso based beverages. The coffee beans will be roasted locally by purveyor Naked Bottomless, and the espresso beans are sourced by Plume (Tipico).

There is already excitement in the air for Lloyd’s latest adventure – the Churn dessert bar. I’m sure that we are looking forward to taste testing all of the delicious desserts that Churn will have to offer!