Third annual Larkinville Ice Festival

Every year, the Larkinville Ice Festival gets more and more exciting. That’s because new businesses continue to pop up in the district, each adding fun and interesting elements to the event. This year, the Buffalo Distilling Company is officially open (see here), which is reason enough to attend the festival. The distillery joins the likes of Larkin Square, Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery, and Flying Bison Brewery, to offer a full day of activities and events. The Bird’s Nest (see here) is also making waves in Larkinville, and will be lending their circus talents to the affair.

“Our Larkinville Ice Fest is the perfect reason to be out enjoying Buffalo all year round,” said Larkin Square Director of Fun Leslie Zemsky. “We are thrilled to host this day of winter fun for all ages.”

While the festival might appear to be heavy on the beer and spirits due to all of the makers in the district, it is a family friendly event. Interactive activities and special events include brunch, a gallery opening, a pop-up shop, and acro-circus performances. It’s a diverse mix of events that will keep everyone busy throughout the day.

Timeline of Events

Saturday, January 28, 2017

Larkin Square (745 Seneca Street)

Programming from 11am – 3pm

Ice Throne

Sledding Hill

Nickel City Novelties spin art and other games

Face Painting

Coloring Stations, Bubble Station

Pickleball, Kan-Jam, Cornhole

Pickleball, Kan-Jam, Cornhole KeyBank sponsored hockey game

KeyBank sponsored hockey game Independent Health, Fitness in the Parks sponsored Snowga (Yoga in the Snow): two 30 minute sessions at 11am & 12pm

Independent Health, Fitness in the Parks sponsored Snowga (Yoga in the Snow): Winter vendor market including Thistle Creek Alpaca Farm and their Alpacas

Food trucks: Amy’s Truck & Sassi Cakes

Food trucks: Amy’s Truck & Sassi Cakes Outdoor bar on the boardwalk

Filling Station restaurant open for lunch indoors

Performers throughout the square from Bird’s Nest Acro Circus.

Larkin Center of Commerce (701 Seneca Street)

Horse-drawn sleigh wagon rides up and down Seneca Street

Hydraulic Hearth Restaurant & Brewery (716 Swan Street)

Bagels and Brooze with Breadhive: 10:30am – 2:30pm

Bagels and Brooze with Breadhive: 10:30am – 2:30pm Adam Weekley exhibition On the Line opening in (716) GAL-LERY: 10:30am – 2:30pm

Adam Weekley exhibition opening in (716) GAL-LERY: 10:30am – 2:30pm The Bavarian Winterfest, sponsored by Jagermeister: 4pm – 8pm

The Bavarian Winterfest, sponsored by Jagermeister: 4pm – 8pm Buffalo Black Book Magazine Winter Issue Release Party ~ M~A~G~I~C, Sponsored by Half and Half Boutique: 8pm – 11pm

Flying Bison Brewery (840 Seneca Street)

Brewery open 12pm – 8pm

Ice carvings

Appearance by Buffalo Mack, the mascot for local folklore around the upcoming Groundhog Day, at 2:00pm

Buffalo Distilling Company (860 Seneca Street)

Tasting room open 11am – 3pm

Slow Roll Buffalo’s wintertime community bike ride “Snow Roll,” will also depart from Buffalo Distilling Co. at 12:30pm.

Third annual Larkinville Ice Festival

Saturday, January 28, 2017 | 11am – 3pm

As always, Larkin Square has free event parking and this event is free and open to the public courtesy of presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health.

For more information about the Larkinville Ice Fest and other neighborhood happenings, visit larkinsquare.com/larkinville-ice-festival. Also see Facebook.