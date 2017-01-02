The Third Annual JazzBuffalo Poll Is Now Open For Voting!

If you’re already a fan of Buffalo jazz musicians, then you’re going to want to participate in this important poll. The poll is super easy to fill out, and will go a long way towards “recognizing the vibrancy of jazz in our community.”

You will now see more nominees than ever in each category. All the artists listed have contributed to the ongoing resurgence of jazz in Greater Buffalo. Making jazz an integral part of the arts and cultural fabric of Greater Buffalo. You will also see some new categories, taking the total up to the even number of 30 categories for you to vote on.

Now it’s up to public to choose their favorite jazz musicians of 2016 out of the nominees presented.

Jazz Crusader Of The Year

A new category this year is the 2016 Jazz Crusader of the Year. The intent is to recognize people who have consistently put forth tremendous support for jazz and further the cause of jazz appreciation. The following nominees include:

Randy Kramer: since the MusicalFare Theater Premier Cabaret Lounge opened, Randy has forged a working partnership with JazzBuffalo to support jazz performances, bringing both local and national performances to the stage, produced jazz-oriented musicals, and enabled jazz ensembles to perform tribute concerts.

Clark Crook: Clark has helped to bring jazz to East Aurora by sponsoring the JazzBuffalo Sunday Jazz Series for two straight years, as well as, bringing in national jazz artists such as Charlie Hunter.

Jon Nelson: first with Pausa Art House and then with the Art of Jazz Series at the AKG, Jon has championed inventive, free, and artistic jazz in Greater Buffalo.

Dawn Berry Walker: Dawn has continued to further evolve the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Society, in memory of her father. And, has elevated the quality of jazz performances at the annual Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Festival.

George Scott: George has spearheaded the historic preservation of the Historic Colored Musicians Club, which now houses a museum, has undergone considerable upgrades, and is nationally recognized.

Lazara Matinez Nelson: as the proprietor of Pausa Art House, Lazara continues to champion high-quality jazz performances, making Pausa Art House an integral part of the jazz scene.

Steve Backzkowski: Steve has consistently brought high quality international free and improvisational jazz to the Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center unlike anywhere else in the country.

John Hunt Jazz Artist Of The Year Award

The nominees for the 2016 John Hunt Jazz Artist Of The Year are also presented in this year’s JazzBuffalo Poll. As a refresher, John Hunt was the host of WBFO jazz programming in the mid-70’s through the early ‘80’s, whom we lost much too early. The award is so named for it is meant to recognize the jazz artist who best exemplifies enriching the community through the art form of jazz. Not only in performances, but also in supporting jazz awareness, enrichment, and appreciation. The nominees are:

Steve Backzkowski: Steve makes another appearance for his consistent efforts as mentioned above, as well as, his performances with the Buffalo Jazz Octet and other notable performances with the likes of bassist Juini Booth.

John Bacon, Jr.: Last year’s winner makes another appearance due to his extraordinary drumming performances, work with resAUnance and their Migration CD, and serving as a mentor with his original compositions through his creation of the group John Bacon, Jr. and Jazz Current

Joe Baudo: In a consistent few years, Joe Baudo has turned the Sportsmen Tavern Lunch Time: Tuesday Big Band and Wednesday Organ Jazz Concerts into an endearing institution. With many lunch time goers looking forward to attending. In addition, he can be found performing in small trios, as well as, in big bands.

Walter Kemp III: Walter continues to contribute to the jazz scene here in Buffalo with his passionate dedication to the Historic Colored Musicians Club, his original compositions with Gruvology, his presentation of the CMC Jazz festival, and the launching of original compositions by Walter Kemp 3oh, which was signed to the BluJazz record label and produced a fabulous CD – Dark Continent.

George Caldwell: Since moving to Buffalo, George has become one of the area’s most prolific jazz artists in terms of contributing to jazz awareness and appreciation. His Star People: The Music of Miles Davis ensembles has consistently brought memorable performances to Pausa Art House. George has also been instrumental in surrounding visiting artists, such as Vincent Herring and Ernie Krivda, with high-quality groups and arrangements. His new CD with saxophonist Bobby Levell, Accord, shines.

Sabu Adeyola: We in the JazzBuffalo community, are most fortunate to have a true jazz legend in our midst. Sabu’s storied career as a protégé of Charles Mingus and bassist for the celebrated Ahmad Jamal trios is the gateway to his many contributions. Sabu is a pillar at the Historic Colored Musicians Club, mentor to the youth in the community, delivered one of the outstanding jazz performances of the year at the Lewiston Jazz Festival, and creating innovative concerts such as Jazz Meets Gospel. And, Sabu delivers an outstanding performance on the stellar CD Whitney Marchelle, Dig Dis released in 2016.

The JazzBuffalo Poll will be open for voting until Thursday, January 5th. After which, the initial announcement of winners in 30 categories will take place at the JazzBuffalo Poll Winners Announcement Concert on Saturday, January 7 at 7:30 pm at the Meeting House in Williamsville. The concert will feature the Jacob Jay Quintet with Rising Star and Trumpet nominee, Jacob Jay. A donation of $5 for the event will be accepted.

