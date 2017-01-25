The Tesla Tower?

A Buffalo Rising reader is making a suggestion that Iskalo’s Electric Tower be renamed. The name that Brian S. has in mind? The Nikola Tesla Tower.

As most of us are aware, Tesla was a driving force when it came to the electricity battle between AC and DC power. Tesla contributed to alternating current power that is used today. He also invented the Tesla coil and alternating current machinery. Although the inventor (the futurist) struggled at times throughout his career, he managed to have great influence on the creation of alternating current, radio, x-rays, light, the electric motor, remote control, laser, robotics, wireless communications and limitless free energy (see here). His struggle to create limitless free energy might have ultimately been too taxing, but his determination for reaching beyond the known limits of what was possible ensured that his name would forever be in lights.

The following is from Brian S:

My recommendation is that we rename The Electric Tower The Nikola Tesla Tower. In doing so we honor his name and his history of the alternating current. This would benefit our city’s architectural history. In doing so, we would also greatly increase our internet exposure worldwide. When hundreds of thousands of searches for Tesla/Nikola Tesla would result in the Nikola Tesla Tower in Buffalo showing up for internet hits. Of course our city brand would be right there.

Electric Tower photo: Iskalo