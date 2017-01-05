When you take the power of nature and combine sustainable, life-enriching designs, you have a unique water treatment called a flowform. Bringing a 7-fold flowform to Buffalo was first imagined by Cortney Morrison-Taylor. Since her passing in 2015, the Reimagine Water project gathered community to embrace her vision and create a memorial to her. Cortney was dedicated to finding a place in Buffalo for one of these elegant and educational pieces to honor water and impact the local community that she loved. The Reimagine Water project has achieved that goal with the installation of a flowform in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

We all know that clean water is important for life, both within our bodies and in the environment and that not all water is the same. Nature’s method of treating water is visible in a mountain stream. It flows with a rhythm or pulse, which is present in all living things. Through the process of water cascading downward in this rhythmic way, it is enlivened or energized.

That is the basic technology behind flowforms and that’s what inspired a group of people to explore the qualities of water and to fulfill the dream of Cortney Morrison-Taylor. When they first formed the Reimagine water group, they studied both the art and science of flowforms and their ability to harness nature and increase the vitality of water. They found evidence of flowforms fulfilling this purpose worldwide. The mission of the Reimagine Water project was to find a location in Buffalo, to educate the public about flowforms, and eventually to impact the area’s waterways.

After considerable effort, they found a home for their first public flowform at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Construction of the Asian greenhouse at the Gardens synchronized perfectly with the timing and purpose of the flowform project. In addition, the collaboration includes a shared vision of educating the public about the importance of improving the quality of our waterways.

The Reimagine Water project not only did research, but they also raised funds in order to construct and donate the flowform to the Gardens. It will be showcased in the new Asian Room when it opens to the public on Saturday, January 14th. Admission is free and the Gardens are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Educational opportunities including lectures, will be announced on the website, www.ReimagineWater.com. More information about the exhibit opening and the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is available at www.buffalogarden.com.

The intention for the flowform demonstration is to inspire more imaginative and constructive thinking about water. More thinking about water might lead to cleaner, rejuvenated waterways. Better water might lead to enhanced environmental beauty and personal health. What more could we ask for in Buffalo, where we are blessed with a bounty of this natural resource?

Visit the Botanical Gardens to experience the flowform firsthand and imagine the possibilities.