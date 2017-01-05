The Reddy Bikeshare results are in.

After officially launching on July 21 with 200 “smart” bicycles with GPS capabilities located at 35 stations throughout the city, the stats have been compiled thus far.

11,986 trips

17,614 miles traveled

766,080 calories burned

“On behalf of Shared Mobility, the not-for-profit organization that brought Reddy Bikeshare to Buffalo, and Independent Health, our community partner, we want to thank everyone who helped us make 2016 a great success,” said Jennifer White, marketing and communications executive for Reddy bikeshare. “We asked local residents and out-of-town visitors to ‘Get Reddy Buffalo’ and they enthusiastically responded. We are now focusing on efforts to increase membership and ridership next year, including more guided group rides, and some possible expansion plans as well.”

In 15 weeks, the total distance traveled by Reddy bikeshare members equaled the round trip distance from Buffalo to New Zealand and the total calories burned was the equivalent of nearly 7,500 chicken wings, minus the blue cheese.

It just goes to show that Buffalo was waiting for a bikeshare program of this nature. It also goes to show that if Buffalonians are provided with cycling amenities, they readily eat it up. At the same time, we still need more dedicated bike lanes, bike racks, and everything else that goes along with productive bike culture. At some point, we’re also going to need a velodrome! There’s no reason to look towards the future of cycling in Buffalo!

“Independent Health is excited to support Reddy bikeshare while continuing to sponsor events such as Slow Roll Buffalo, SkyRide Buffalo and numerous other activities that encourage our members – and the entire Buffalo Niagara region – to embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Cropp.

Shared Mobility CEO Michael Galligano said Reddy bikeshare’s inaugural season resulted in 1,700 riders, “We have seen riders using Reddy bikeshare for both recreational use and going to and from errands and work,” said Galligano.

“Preliminary survey findings have yielded that 20 percent of respondents stated their primary reason for using Reddy bikeshare was to go to work or do personal errands,” said Galligano, adding “many of these trips are replacing the use of a personal vehicle.”

“Our data indicates a significant number of students from Buffalo State College used Reddy bikes to get to Wegmans and Tops, so we expect even more students will use them in the spring semester” said White. “We are also anticipating growth and increased ridership in and around the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, the Elmwood Village, Forest Lawn Cemetery, and the Lower West Side.”

In 2017, Reddy bikeshare will be adding new hubs, including one at the Turner Lofts at 295 Niagara Street. Reddy Bike is also looking for more partners at key locations.

Looking back, other highlights for the 15-week Reddy bikeshare season in 2016 include:

The most popular stations were at Canalside, Buffalo State College and Bidwell Parkway

The average trip distance was 2.1 miles

The longest trip was 66 miles, in which a couple of riders trekked to Niagara Falls and back

The average rider burned 543 calories; the most active riders burned over 5,000 this season

The most active member took 97 trips

Average trip duration from annual pass holders was 33 minutes

Average trip duration from hourly and group pass holders was 50 minutes

In 2017, Reddy bike is partnering with local bike shops to offer discounts on bike helmets.

“We encourage questions, comments and suggestions on how to improve Reddy bikeshare in the coming year. We are already gearing up for season two and can’t wait to offer the service again come spring.” added White.