The Pop Up Playdate Café Winter Season is here. Join us Sunday, January 22, from 1 to 3 pm at The Park School for a loose parts, nature-inspired playspace, ideal for small children up to about age seven. Play materials are supplied by The Backyard Atelier. Dress in layers for outside play. Rule of thumb: avoid cotton, but layer on a moisture wicking base layer, an insulating middle layer, and a waterproof outer layer. Bring a dry change of clothes as well!
Call up your friends, pack your winter gear and join us for a brisk afternoon of outdoor play! Pre-register by midnight Saturday, January 21 for Tipico Coffee and hot cocoa, along with Butter Block pastries. Pastry options include Plain Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, Coconut Croissant, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop Tarts!
The Backyard Atelier is an outdoor, play-based early childhood program that draws inspiration from the Adventure Playground movement (playwork), Reggio Emilia Approach and Forest schools of Europe. By creating a curated space that prioritizes each child’s play agenda, children are encouraged to explore their interests, questions and big ideas through open-ended, child-directed, loose parts play.
Details and registration are available at www.popupplaydatecafe.com
Pop Up Playdate Café
Sunday, January 22, 1 to 3 pm at The Park School – 4625 Harlem Rd, Snyder