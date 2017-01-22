The Oregon Public House is a pretty fascinating non-profit. I recently learned the story behind the initiative thanks to my mother in law who sent me some background, which included an informative video featuring the founder, Ryan Saari. The concept behind The Oregon Public House is pretty simple, yet brilliant at the same time. Think Buffalo’s bike-friendly beer “Rusty Chain” times 1000.

Saari’s thought was to create a non-profit pub in Portland, Oregon where people donated money in exchange for beer. Quickly, think about all of the beer that you consume throughout the year. Now think if a portion of that money that you spent went back into the community.

No investors, no shareholders… no one makes anything off the venture other than the community. It’s known as “Portland’s Pub”.

Not only did believers in this unusual concept step up to help build the pub, they contributed funding so that they could eventually drink there. For example, a person that contributed $2500 to the initiative would be given a free beer for life. Now we all know that no one goes out alone, and when they go out they usually drink more than one beer a night. So that one free beer becomes a “thank you” token, which encourages supporters to continue to rally around the cause.

Every cent from a beer purchased goes back into community initiatives.

The first year open, The Oregon Public House raised $25,000 that went directly into the community – planting trees, installing benches, creating murals, etc. Here’s the story in a nutshell. This is the world’s forst non-profit pub. The first…

EVO 11 // Oregon Public House, Have A Pint & Change The World from Stillmotion EVO Experience on Vimeo.