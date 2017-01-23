The Illustrious History of the Buffalo Street Car

Monday Night Miles is a FREE running group that occurs every Monday night at 6pm out of Campus Wheelworks. The goal is to take your through a cultural, architectural and historical journey through all the streets of the Elmwood Village, and Allentown while running.

For Monday, January 23rd, we will be exploring the area of Buffalo that Mark Twain called home when he lived here in the early 1870’s. The American literature icon spent a short time here as editor of The Buffalo Express newspaper (Half of the Courier Express). The Curious Dream is the title of a short story about the Old North Street Cemetery. We will visit the location of this cemetery and his home.. The 5 mile route will pass by The Buffalo Express offices just outside of downtown. Unfortunately, his home and the Old North Street Cemetery are not there anymore, but thinking that Mark Twain walked around on the same streets we will be running is interesting.

The run will start at 6pm and will be offering 3 and 5 mile route options. Maps and turn by turn directions will be provided plus they will be posted the day before the run. If you are training for an upcoming spring race or just looking to get outside during the winter months then please join us.

Post run dinner options include Spot Coffee, 727 Elmwood (Old Blue Monk), SATO and Acropolis. There’s lots to choose from after the run.

All paces are welcome, we have people from the majority of runners are 9:30-11:00 min/miles. No one is left behind, so feel free to bring people with you.