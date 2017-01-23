The Illustrious History of the Buffalo Street Car

Did you ever consider that the fate of this city is directly related to rail? When the city was hitting its strides, there were streetcars in every direction. Then, when the automobile came into play, the rails were ripped up and everybody was left fending for themselves – purchase a car or get left behind… literally.
In Buffalo, public transportation has never been the same since. If you want to check out the fascinating transit legacy of Buffalo as it pertains to the streetcar, then click on this article in SkyRise Cities. The article takes readers on a captivating ride, showing exactly what the various streetcar lines did for Buffalo. It also shows what happened when the rails were extinguished.
If this doesn’t show us what the impact of rail has had on this city, we don’t know what else does.