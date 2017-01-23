Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Illustrious History of the Buffalo Street Car

1 Comment

Did you ever consider that the fate of this city is directly related to rail? When the city was hitting its strides, there were streetcars in every direction. Then, when the automobile came into play, the rails were ripped up and everybody was left fending for themselves – purchase a car or get left behind… literally.

In Buffalo, public transportation has never been the same since. If you want to check out the fascinating transit legacy of Buffalo as it pertains to the streetcar, then click on this article in SkyRise Cities. The article takes readers on a captivating ride, showing exactly what the various streetcar lines did for Buffalo. It also shows what happened when the rails were extinguished.

If this doesn’t show us what the impact of rail has had on this city, we don’t know what else does.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • OldFirstWard

    Nice story and a good anecdotal example of how – especially since the end of the 19th century – the so called “progressives” have altered and in many cases damaged the landscape and cultural assets of our community in their insatiable desire and never ending grasp at the next best thing.