The day will soon come for this Dryvit hack job.

4 Comments

If there was ever a building that shows just how down and out Buffalo became, it’s this one. 521 Main Street is an embarrassment to the city. It shows how little we cared for historic character at one point in time. The facade hack job is an architectural joke, with its cartoonish fake windows.

Like so many other once forlorn buildings in Downtown Buffalo, the future of 521 Main Street now looks bright. The building was recently purchased by mild mannered developer Roger Trettel, who has become somewhat of a super hero when it comes to rescuing these types of architectural significant edifices.

Trettel picked up the building for $395K, which is lower than the owner’s original asking price. In the end, the new owner has got his work cut out for him – it will be interesting to see exactly what is left sitting behind the bizarre Dryvit facade.

From the listing description:
• 6,240 sq.ft.
• Four floors and basement
• 10 car parking in rear on Washington
• An outside elevator could be easily built
• Ideal for office, retail, condos or apartments
• Built in 1900

Whatever does eventually happen to this building, it is important to remember the way it looks right now, in its current state of despair. There is a story to be told, which is a reminder of just how bad things got on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. As for Trettel, it’s the perfect size footprint for him to tackle. Past/current projects include the stunning Buehl Building and 5-7 Genesee Street (underway with Carmina).

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5834 posts
  • Billybobn

    Is this the same building that has a “SIGNS” sign in this photo? http://www.preservationready.org/Buildings/521MainStreet

    • wcperspective

      Yes!

    • breckenridge

      Yes, that’s it. It looks like the building to the left had the top floor/cornice removed at some point, as the rest of the windows and details align. This block is really turning around, hopefully that momentum will carry to the block to the south, the one most in need of work.

    • benfranklin

      I’d say yes. One positive of the dryvit is that it protected whatever was underneath it. The most profitable renovations I’ve been apart of were the pleasant surprises found over some covering (be it exterior like this, flooring, or hidden pocket doors).