Tewksbury Lodge to host “Tewksbury Incident” Remembrance Event

Did you ever wonder where The Tewksbury Lodge got its name? The lodge is named after a horrific shipping accident on the Buffalo River – known as the “Tewksbury Incident”. It was on January 21, 1959 when the Michael K. Tewksbury lake freighter was sent careening down the river, and smashed into the Michigan Avenue Bridge. The damage done to the bridge, and the ensuing flood, contributed to categorizing the mishap as an official disaster.
Now, after a successful first summer season, the Tewksbury Lodge will be paying tribute to the series of events that helped to shape the future of the Old First Ward. On Saturday, January 21 at 2pm, a gathering will be held, along with a presentation, as part of the 58th Anniversary of the accident.
Local historian Gene Overdorf will moderate the event.
A suggested donation of $5 per person is requested per person for each session and no reservations are required. The Tewksbury Lodge kitchen will be serving food and drinks throughout the sessions as well.
For more information contact visit www.tewksbury-lodge.com