Who doesn’t love a chili cook-off? In Buffalo, these events come and go from year to year. Some years there are multiple chili cook-offs, and other years, not so many. This year has been unusually light in the department. Thankfully, Ten Lives Club has stepped up to offer one of the first cook-offs of 2017. This is the organization that is dedicated feline rescue and adoption, an admirable effort that any cat lover can appreciate.
If you’re a fan of chili… and you love cats… or even if you like one and not the other, then consider attending this worthy event. For $8 (adult) and $5 (kid), it’s “all you can eat chili and bread.” Now you just can’t beat that, especially for such a worthy cause. Plus, you get to vote on your favorite bowl served at the event.
Ten Lives Club to Host 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off Contest
Sunday, January 22, 2017
12:30 PM – 3 PM
J’s White Elephant
1404 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, New York 14218
50/50, and a basket raffle
Meat, vegan, and HOT choices available
Cash bar
Lead image: michila