Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Ten Lives Club to host 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off Contest

0 Comments

Who doesn’t love a chili cook-off? In Buffalo, these events come and go from year to year. Some years there are multiple chili cook-offs, and other years, not so many. This year has been unusually light in the department. Thankfully, Ten Lives Club has stepped up to offer one of the first cook-offs of 2017. This is the organization that is dedicated feline rescue and adoption, an admirable effort that any cat lover can appreciate.

If you’re a fan of chili… and you love cats… or even if you like one and not the other, then consider attending this worthy event. For $8 (adult) and $5 (kid), it’s “all you can eat chili and bread.” Now you just can’t beat that, especially for such a worthy cause. Plus, you get to vote on your favorite bowl served at the event.

Ten Lives Club to Host 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off Contest

Sunday, January 22, 2017

12:30 PM – 3 PM

J’s White Elephant

1404 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, New York 14218

50/50, and a basket raffle

Meat, vegan, and HOT choices available

Cash bar

See Facebook event

Lead image: michila

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5878 posts