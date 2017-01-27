Everyone thinks about it from time to time… “If I could only just step outside in my onesie and go to Wegmans… or the movie theater… or to a bar!” Actually, some people do go outside in their jammies, and it’s a tragic look all the way around. But what about onesies? For those that can pull it off, onesies are pretty cute. And if you own a onesie, then you can probably rock it out… outside of the house. That’s why Allen Burger Venture (ABV) is promoting a new event called Sunday Funday Onesie Party.

For those who are into drinking bloodies and mimosas in their onesies, there is finally an event for you. On Sunday morning, nobody really cares what you look like anyways, especially in Allentown. After partying all weekend, you deserve a break from thinking about what you’re going to wear out on the town. ABV is now making your style decisions for you, by giving you the opportunity to dress up in an outfit that will be that talk of the town (in Allentown and on Social Media).

C’mon guys and girls! Get your onesies out, and accessorize if you have to. And just remember one thing – if you show up in a Snuggie, you will probably be ridiculed beyond belief. Other than that, it’s all about being comfy in your favorite onesie, and partaking in a ridiculously amusing Sunday Funday!

Sunday Funday Onesie Party at ABV

Sunday, January 29, 2017

2 PM – 6 PM

Allen Burger Venture | 175 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14201

– Music by Michael DiSanto

– Prizes for best costume

– Drink Specials by Deep Eddy Vodka

See Facebook event