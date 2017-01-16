Who doesn’t love game night? No, not video games! We’re talking about old fashioned board games. On Thursday, January 19, Lakeward Spirits will be hosting its first game night. The event is called Spirits and Strategy: Game Night. On that evening, players are welcome to choose from any of the following games that will be on-hand:
Chess, Checkers, Settlers of Catan, Trivial Pursuit, Apples to Apples, Monopoly, UNO, Scrabble, Dominion, Clue, and Stratego.
Guests are invited to bring their own tabletop games as well.
Sip on a beverage, challenge someone to play, and enjoy the smells of our Gin being finished on the production floor below!
The evening also showcases the following:
-$6 Craft Cocktails and NYS Wine by the glass
-$5 drafts from Local Breweries, and Snowy Owl Kombucha
-A complimentary tour of the distillery at 8pm
Lakeward Event Center | The Barrel Factory | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, NY 14204 | (716) 541-1454
6-10pm