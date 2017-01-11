Silo Reuse: Mixed-use Plan Fermenting for Elk Street

A former malt house in The Valley neighborhood has a mixed-use future. Young + Wright Architectural is leading efforts to convert the former Buffalo Malt Group complex into a mix of light industrial, office, and possibly residential space. Silos at 50 Elk Street LLC proposes to renovate 19,055 sq.ft. of space in the masonry buildings on the site. Clean-up of the 1.9 acre site will include off-street parking, greenspace, landscaping, and streetscape improvements.

From the application to the Planning Board:

The building and site have been vacant, and vandalized since the early 1980s, when the Buffalo Malt Group moved out. Recently the building was approved to be placed on the National Registry of Historic Buildings with submission by its new owners. In addition, plans for have been submitted to obtain historic tax credits for the renovation. It is the intent of the owners to showcase the history of this buildings use as the Kreiner and Lehr Malt house from the late 1890’s through 1970, and preserve portions of the building and equipment in this interest.

First-floor space will be used for light industrial and commercial tenants and as a lobby for the rest of the building. The second floor will become the offices of Young + Wright Architectural, LLC currently located at 740 Seneca Street in the nearby Larkin District.

Building renovations will include masonry repair, painting of the concrete silos, new roofs, reinstallation of windows throughout, and the addition of canopies and entranceways.

The Planning Board will consider the project at its January 17 meeting.