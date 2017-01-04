Scribble down your Top Five Wish List (for Buffalo) in 2017?

Ok, so you’re kind of happy with what you’re seeing take place in Buffalo these days. Or are you? Looking back, do you think that we’ve come as far as you had hoped? Has part of your wish list been fulfilled, but not the rest? Are there particular projects or issues that you would like to see addressed?
What are your top five wishes for 2017?
They can be little projects or gigantic developments. Think about your favorite food that does not exist here. Do you want your beloved band to play here? Is a community garden missing from your neighborhood? Or does a particular building need to be preserved? Is it a street that needs to be cleaned up? Or a landlord that is out of control? Or even a vacant storefront that has stood empty for far too long. We want to know your top five!
1. ?
2. ?
3. ?
4. ?
5. ?
Then, we will take a look at this list one year from now to see if any of these issues were resolved.
What can you no longer live without? What would draw you back to Buffalo? What are we missing???