Sabres Take on Red Wings, Tonight

We are live from downtown Buffalo, getting ready for the Sabres matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Sabres lost their last game to Toronto on Tuesday in Toronto. I’m sure we all watched it and were disappointed and left with sour tastes in our mouths as Lehner gave up 3 goals in 10 minutes, got the hook, and we lost 4-3. Nilsson gets the start tonight and hopefully he can make a 1 or 2 goal lead stand up.

Thomas Vanek makes his second visit to Buffalo this season and boy could we use his scoring touch. He has been hot for Detroit recently and is 4-4 on shootout attempts this year. I dare say we miss him. Not sure how many of the fans do, but from a purely team scoring perspective, we definitely do.

Evander Kane has heated up nicely in his last 21 games, scoring 12 times. I called for him to heat up and he has, maybe he reads the blog? He should know that we here at Buffalo Rising Sports support him. If he keeps it up, he will be a tantalizing trade piece come March. Maybe Vancouver will come sniffing back around and Murray can make something happen.

First Period

Game starts off with a penalty to Gustav Nyquist, 2 minutes for tripping. He took McCabe down in the Sabres defensive zone. Not a good penalty to take. I was surprised the ref called it, we usually don’t get that call. Power Play time.

2 shots on the PP, one was really close, Gionta hit the post on a little flip.

2 shots on the PP, one was really close, Gionta hit the post on a little flip. Bogosian gets a penalty for holding, and 10 seconds into the Detroit Power Play, they score, Frans Nielsen, the former Islander. 1-0 Detroit.

There are a LOT of Red Wings fans here tonight in the 100 level.

The Sabres can’t string two passes together tonight and continue to ice the puck. How are we to generate any offensive scoring chances when we have had basically 0 puck possession, apart from the power play? On 5 on 5 play, the Red Wings have a 1:35 second puck possession advantage with 5 minutes left in the first.

A great chance there, Eichel moves in and dekes, then slides it wide to Bogo sliding in from the point. I like the look there from Eich, but I want the kid to SHOOT! Snipe it baby, c’mon!

Franson took the leave pass from Eich at the blue line and skated in 2 on 1. He deked and dished it to his left to Foligno who ripped a one timer, but Mrazek made a great blocker save to deny number 82.

Mrazek is channeling his fellow countryman The Dominator tonight, making blocker and stick saves all over the place to preserve Detroit’s 1-0 lead as we head to first intermission.

Go Sabres!