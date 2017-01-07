Sabres – Jets Live

Hey everyone, I’m doing this one from my phone today, not sure how it’s going to look, but here goes.
First Period
- Early in the game, big Z lays a huge hit on the guy to free the puck, but Jake McCabe reacts too slowly to keep the puck in the zone and misses his man. On the ensuing 2 on 1, Lehner came out too high expecting shot while totally bailing on the pass. Surprise surprise, the guy makes the pass and Lehner is hung out to dry, completely out of position. I’m not saying Nilsson makes the save, but I wager Nilsson would have stayed in the net and at least been in a position to get his body in the way. 1-0 Jets.
- Great, another penalty for Franson, seems like he has been getting at least one holding penalty a game recently.
- At the end of the first the Sabres tie her up. On a nice cross ice feed from Samson Reinhart, O’Reilly showed great patience and got the goalie to move before slinging it five hole for the score. 1-1 going into intermission.