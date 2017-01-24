Sabres In Nashville Tonight Coming Off Two Wins in a Row

Tonight in Nashville, the Sabres are looking for their 3rd win in a row. The Predators are pretty good and have a couple of guys we will need to keep an eye on. Filip Forsberg has 31 points and is one of the top wingers in the league. PK Subban has always played well against us, and James Neal, the former Penguin has 22 points this year. Mike Fischer and Pekka Rinne are also pretty good players. It should be a tough test tonight for the boys, but confidence is high coming off Overtime wins against the Red Wings and the Canadiens. Tonight is the first of two on the road before the All-Star break.

We currently have 47 points and considering the injuries, up and down goaltending, and thinness on the D line, I would say that we are doing pretty well overall. Yes we have some holes, but missing guys like Jack Eichel, Ryan O’Reilly, Zach Bogosian and Dmitry Kulikov at different times during the first half is responsible for us not winning more games; not lack of effort. I think the first half MVP overall goes to Rasmus Ristolainen. He has been a workhorse for us so far averaging close to 30 minutes of ice time this season. The Offensive MVP is shared by O’Reilly and Okposo, who is our All-Star representative this season. Okposo has proven that his track record is no fluke and has been a strong offensive presence for the Sabres so far.

I want to see a strong start tonight and 4 points going into the break. I think we can do it.

Kulikov is set to return tonight and hopefully stays healthy the rest of the way as we could use him night in and night out. I love how there are some people calling him a bust. Is Eichel a bust too? Kulikov has been injured for pretty much the whole season and even the games he has appeared in, he was hampered by the lower back injury he suffered in the preseason. I look for him to return strong and shore up a Defense that has bent but not broken. Fedun and Falk have been bright spots this season, but both are still young and should probably be in the AHL developing their skills.

Tyler Ennis has also returned from his concussion and his groin injury, and he looks quick on the top line with O’Reilly and Okposo. Look for him to turn it up in the second half. Honestly, once we have all of the guys healthy and playing, I think we can surprise some people and score a lot of goals. The key will be weather the goaltending and Defense can hold up to make 1 or 2 goal leads stand for regulation wins. If Lehner keeps on making saves like the one he made on Saturday night, and doesn’t let in howlers like the one he let in against the Leafs, I will rescind my criticisms of his game and support him. That save was incredible, and then to get the winner and beat les Habitans at home, could lift this team and make them believe. I want to see a strong start tonight and 4 points going into the break. I think we can do it.

Follow Buffalo Rising on Twitter, @BLORisingSports.

Go Sabres!