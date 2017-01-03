Sabor Latino Latin Night at the Expo Market

One of my favorite stops for lunch in downtown Buffalo is Expo Market. The market provides a variety of food options in a beautiful, open, and spacious environment. There is really something for everyone at Expo: sushi, salads, artisan sandwiches, pasta, Burmese, and soon enough, Mexican. It is a great place to visit if you are craving something healthy or simply cannot decide what you want eat.

The market generally closes its doors early in the evening after dinner hours (Monday through Friday, 9pm; Saturday, 8pm). However, Fanny Olaya and Calvin Rice of Baila Salsa have brought new life and extended hours to the Market with their event, Sabor Latino Latin Night. On the first and third Friday of every month, Fanny and Calvin offer a salsa lesson and Latin social dancing at Expo. The high ceilings and sweeping, smooth floors make for an ideal dancing space and glamorous night out. Fanny and Calvin have been teaching Latin dancing for years in Buffalo and have developed a loyal following of students and dancers. Their events never disappoint!

The food vendors at Expo are closed during Sabor Latino but the bar, GBGB (Gypsy Bohemian Grove Bar), stays open. GBGB offers a variety of cocktails, wine, and beer. My drink of choice is always the sparkling sake, something that you do not typically see on a bar menu in Buffalo.

It is great to see the Expo market come to life at night. If you drive by during Sabor Latino, you will see a colorful array of dancers through the market’s large front windows. This is another win for Main Street and Buffalo’s burgeoning downtown nightlife. The next Sabor Latino will take place this Friday, from 10-2am at Expo Market.

To learn more about events hosted by Baila Salsa, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.