Rock Bottom Bills Embarrass All

Even though I wanted nothing more than Buffalo to lose that game (for draft position), I could not have imagined a more pathetic display of professionalism. Just because many fans wanted a loss does not excuse what we saw yesterday for the season finale. Between Whaley trotting out his failed EJ experiment to the laughable, unintentional on-side kick debacle, it is totally clear that this team is lost. What’s worse is that after Gilmore, Woods, (possibly Kyle Williams) and a host of others depart, Buffalo will be left with a GM that not only has no idea what a QB looks like, but is in charge of the next coach of this team.

If there was ever a time to hit the self destruct button, it is right now.

If there was ever a time to hit the self destruct button, it is right now. I have nothing against Anthony Lynn but if the effort yesterday symbolizes what the players may want, then there is serious reason for concern. Gus Bradley (and his 4-3 defense) is said to be included as a package deal with Lynn, so that would give me a little hope that something could be built. I would not let the fact that other teams MAY want Lynn, get in the way of an exhaustive coaching search. I still stand by the reasoning that nothing really matters until a QB that can actually THROW is found for this team. If Tyrod does not want to restructure his contract, then he is as good as gone. I would be completely fine signing him short term until they figure out the position. I don’t hate the idea of having Lynn and Tyrod back for 2017 but there has to be more of a passing game incorporated. We don’t know how much of Greg Roman’s offense still lingered as Lynn had to transform this team on the fly. He did manage to put points on the board and the defense did nothing to help out all year long.

So here we stand… again, staring at 17 years of missing the playoffs.

So here we stand… again, staring at 17 years of missing the playoffs. The most exciting part of the year to Bills fans is upon us – the off-season. Did Kirk Cousins play himself out of a new contract in Washington? Would Romo even consider coming to Buffalo for 2 years? Is there a Dak Prescott in the draft this year? If the Bills can’t find an upgrade at QB (which is most likely), I think there are two roads that can be taken: either restructure Tyrod’s contract and see if he improves OR throw Cardale Jones to the wolves and get a top 5 pick in 2018. Fun times ahead folks, fun times ahead…..