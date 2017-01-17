RightSize the Scajaquada Corridor!

The heat is being turned up on the NYSDOT to do the right thing as far as the Scajaquada Expressway is concerned. The community continues to fight for what it right, while at every step the DOT continues to throw out roadblocks. It’s a wonder that the DOT has not gotten the message yet. The department is obviously used to having its own way, without any interference from the community. Yet it is the community that lives here, not the DOT. Call it pride? Call it business as usual? Call it archaic? Call it what you will. One thing is for sure, and that is that the community is not going to roll over like usual. We’re here to fight this one until the end, with the hope that we do not have to continue to fight for best practice plans on NYS roadway developments moving forward.

One would think that members of the DOT planning department would want to create a roadway that they would be proud of – one that would be forward thinking. Other cities are seeing their highways downgraded to boulevards. This is not even revolutionary thinking any longer. It’s common practice. It’s obvious that the planning tactics of the DOT are outdated. Is there no young voice at the department that is asking about progressive change for our communities? Or are these the same old decision makers that continue to review the same outdated policies that have been sitting on dusty bookshelves since the days of Robert Moses?

In order to get the ball moving in the right direction, the community is being asked to get behind a grassroots initiative, to show support by signing this petition. The following message is being sent to the NYSDOT:

We, the community, request the Scajaquada Boulevard be redesigned with needs of all citizens considered and in tandem with our city and statewide Complete Streets policy.

NYSDOT’s current proposed designs do not fulfill this request. We oppose the designs based on the following:

The lack of a meaningful and engaging public input process while NYSDOT ignores multiple submissions by community organizations with constructive recommendations;

Over-sized intersections that will make crossings unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists;

Medians throughout the corridor at the expense of park space and on-street bicycle facilities;

Adverse impacts upon the Historic Olmsted Park and Parkway System as well as the surrounding cultural and educational institutions and business districts; and

The plan’s limited scope, including the absence of addressing impacted communities west of Grant Street and east of Parkside Avenue.

Before we support any plan to transform the Scajaquada corridor, NYSDOT needs to address the community’s priorities and demonstrate this project will have a positive impact upon economic development, public health, environmental sustainability and the quality of life of all residents.

We do not support a highway through our park. We will not allow the Scajaquada Boulevard to disconnect our communities any longer.

February 8, 2017 is the last date for public input regarding the redesign of Scajaquada (198) Corridor.

Let NYSDOT know that we do not support their preferred design for the Scajaquada Corridor.

Please tell the NYSDOT to #RightSize198.

Attend the public meeting on January 25, 2017, at Fredrick Law Olmsted Public School 64 Auditorium, 874 Amherst Street at Lincoln Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14216, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Send an email to the Regional Director’s office at scajaquadacorridor@dot.ny.gov.

Send snail mail to Frank Cirillo, Regional Director, NYSDOT, 100 Seneca St, Buffalo NY 14203

Share this video! Please tag #rightsize198 and @gobikebuffalo

Thanks to the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition for keeping up the good fight.

The video was made possible through creative support by Nate Peracciny, John Paget – Paget Films, Kyle Toth – Promotional Productions, Don Burns – DB Media Co., Corey Martin – Martin Film Co., John Long, Anthony DiGesare, Shane Depree