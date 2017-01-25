Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Results are in: Coats for Kids campaign distributes 5,350 winter coats, hats, gloves…

Yes, there is no snow on the ground. But that doesn’t mean that you see people walking around the city without coats, do you? Each year, Colvin Cleaners organizes a coat drive, to supply winter clothing to those who have a hard time affording it. Despite the lack of freezing weather, the Buffalo community came through this winter season, big time. The 21st annual Coats for Kids campaign managed to distributed a record breaking 5,350 winter coats, hats, gloves, etc. to local children who will be nice and toasty as they head to and from school. 

Since its inception, Colvin Cleaners has distributed over 80,000 coats.

“We were concerned about the number of donated coats we would have this year because of the unusually warm fall, but as usual, Western New Yorkers came out in force with donations of new or gently used winter coats for our two major distributions,” said Paul A. Billoni, President and Owner of Colvin Cleaners. “We would like to thank everyone who assisted us this year. The smile on the face of a youngster who picks out a warm coat is priceless.”

Colvin Cleaners would like to thank the following companies, organizations and schools for collecting coats for the campaign this year: Dash’s Market, True Bethel Baptist Church, Larkin Square, Merchants Insurance, Rich Products Corp., The Boulevard Mall, UPD Dental and many local schools and churches who collected from employees, students and congregation members.

In order to make the program work, Colvin Cleaners distributed coats from its warehouse at 2375 Elmwood Avenue at the True Bethel Baptist Church. Cleaner employees, volunteers and even Darius G. Pridgeon’s office all lent a hand. All of the new and gently worn items were cleaned and made ready for a second use. 

“This campaign is so important to our community and our staff looks forward to it every year because it is so worthwhile to assist families select a coat or pick out a pair of gloves that will keep them warm this winter. When they smile and say thank you, it puts tears in your eyes,” Billoni explained.

For more information on Colvin Cleaners, visit www.colvincleaners.com.

