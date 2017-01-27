Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Queen City Gallery Celebrates 10 Years

0 Comments

It’s wild to think that photographer Michael Mulley has now been in his Market Arcade gallery space for ten years. Ten years! It seems like just yesterday that he was still solely on Allen Street. To recognize Mulley’s remarkable work, and to pay tribute to his decade-long undertaking, Queen City Gallery will be promoting a very special celebration during the March edition of First Friday Gallery Walk.

But before that, Mulley is hosting an opening reception for some of the artists that he admires, including Neil Mahar, David Pierro, Candace Keegan, John Farallo, Chris McGee, Tim Raymond, Eileen Pleasure, Eric Evinczik, Barbara Crocker, Thomas Bittner, Susan Leibel, Barbara Lynch Johnt, Kisha Patterson, Lindsay Strong, and Frank Russo. The event is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2017, from 6pm to 10pm, as part of First Friday Gallery Walk. The show will be on display Through March 1.

After the February show, we can all look forward to raising a glass with Mulley, as he embarks upon another decade of work. The celebration will kick off with a gallery show on March 3, featuring live music and CAKE (not the band). The opening reception and shindig will be held from 6pm to 10pm (part of First Friday Gallery Walk). That show will be on display through April 4.

Congratulations to one of the downtown pioneers who first realized the potential of the Market Arcade building.

Queen City Gallery | 617 Main Street Buffalo NY | 716-868-8183 | Facebook

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes