Queen City Gallery Celebrates 10 Years

It’s wild to think that photographer Michael Mulley has now been in his Market Arcade gallery space for ten years. Ten years! It seems like just yesterday that he was still solely on Allen Street. To recognize Mulley’s remarkable work, and to pay tribute to his decade-long undertaking, Queen City Gallery will be promoting a very special celebration during the March edition of First Friday Gallery Walk.
But before that, Mulley is hosting an opening reception for some of the artists that he admires, including Neil Mahar, David Pierro, Candace Keegan, John Farallo, Chris McGee, Tim Raymond, Eileen Pleasure, Eric Evinczik, Barbara Crocker, Thomas Bittner, Susan Leibel, Barbara Lynch Johnt, Kisha Patterson, Lindsay Strong, and Frank Russo. The event is scheduled to take place on February 3, 2017, from 6pm to 10pm, as part of First Friday Gallery Walk. The show will be on display Through March 1.
After the February show, we can all look forward to raising a glass with Mulley, as he embarks upon another decade of work. The celebration will kick off with a gallery show on March 3, featuring live music and CAKE (not the band). The opening reception and shindig will be held from 6pm to 10pm (part of First Friday Gallery Walk). That show will be on display through April 4.
Congratulations to one of the downtown pioneers who first realized the potential of the Market Arcade building.
Queen City Gallery | 617 Main Street Buffalo NY | 716-868-8183 | Facebook