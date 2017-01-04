Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Public Library looking for WWI memorabilia related to Buffalo and WNY

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is currently looking for WWI memorabilia related to Buffalo and WNY. On Saturday, January 7, collectors, or those in possession of any WWI artifacts, are encouraged to bring their items to the Downtown Library. These items might include postcards and letters, uniforms, medals, souvenirs, and anything else that a soldier might have brought home after the war. 

The library is currently searching for these significant artifacts in order to tell various stories later in the year (the library’s next major exhibition opening in November 2017). The exhibit is titled Buffalo Never Fails: The Queen City and World War I.

If the items warrant, they would be included in the exhibit and then returned once the event is over. On January 7, the items will be photographed and documented, upon which time they will be returned to the owner pronto. At a later date, owners might be contacted regarding the inclusion of the artifact(s) into the show.

Collecting Days: World War I Memory Day

Saturday, January 7, 2017

1pm to 4pm

Free and open to the public

WWI artifacts and stories can also be brought to the library’s attention via Meg Cheman, 716-858-7144, or Amy Pickard, 716-858-7118.

