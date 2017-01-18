Preservation Green Lab Comes to Buffalo!

If you live in Buffalo, then you are aware of the importance of older buildings. But how much do you really know? Is it the aesthetic nature of the buildings? Is it the density? Is it the building materials? Is it their sense of place? If you have ever wanted to learn more about the vital existence of historic buildings in Buffalo, and how they relate to each and every one of us, then you might be interested in Preservation Green Lab – the research arm of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, for a special community presentation titled “Older, Smaller, Inclusive, Resilient: Why Old Buildings Matter for Bright City Futures.”

The presentation is being sponsored by Preservation Buffalo Niagara. The discussion will revolve around the value of historic structures, and their role in Buffalo’s future.

“We could not be more excited to welcome the nation’s thought leaders on the intersection of preservation and urbanism to the City of Buffalo,” said Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie Fisher. “As our city grows and changes, we are increasingly faced with tough choices about how to balance our remarkable past with our bright future. The Green Lab’s philosophy that neighborhoods with a mix of older, smaller buildings perform better than districts with larger, newer structures is exactly the conversation we need to be having.”

In addition to their groundbreaking “Older, Smaller, Better” report, the group recently released the “Atlas of ReUrbanism”, a tool for urban leaders and advocates to better understand and leverage the opportunities that exist in our cities. The publication uses data to explore the connections between the physical character of urban development and a range of economic, social, and environmental outcomes. Buffalo is featured in the study with corresponding analysis about the city’s older built fabric. More extensive analysis of Buffalo will be released by the first week of February.

“Through Preservation Green Lab’s research, cities like Buffalo can gain a better understanding of the barriers and opportunities to local building reuse and to the preservation of existing resources,” said Preservation Green Lab Director of Research Michael Powe. “Using massive amounts of data drawn to the human scale, the Green Lab’s research highlights and recommends future neighborhood reinvestment opportunities, innovative local policies, and pilot projects to provide new alternatives for cities as they envision a strong and resilient future.”

The presentation will take place from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Lafayette Lofts in Elmwood Village (598 Lafayette Avenue, corner of Elmwood Avenue). It is free and open to the general public.