Allentown’s newest art boutique gallery is hosting its first Open Call Invitational Group Show. The theme? Pizza! and cats! Pine Apple Company has already received over 35 submissions from artists, and more are coming in (even though the deadline is past). Apparently there are a lot of artists out there who are fans of pizza and cats. Did the Pine Apple Company gang know this? Who knows. What they do know is that the artist invitational idea is a big hit right off the bat.
A theme of pizza, cats and of course partying has been chosen.
“It’s our first of many future invitationals!” said artist Mickey Harmon. “We’ve got a healthy response from artists so far… should be great! The rest of the crew will be painting a mural just for the event at the shop. Should be wild! Check out the video of the gang posted on Pine Apple’s page today!”
The invitationals will be an ongoing event series. It’s a way for the Pine Apple Company gang to meet up with numerous other artists from around the region, and to showcase their works at the gallery/boutique.
Pizza Cat Party Invitational!
Friday, January 6, 2017
6 PM – 10 PM
The Pine Apple Company
224 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201
Local talent was selected by the Pine Apples and will be on display for all of your fuzzy and cheesy eyes to gander!
“Invitationals will be an ongoing event in our regular calendar of programming in the coming months and encourage everyone of all levels of artistic talent to submit based on our guidelines.” – The Pine Apple Crew