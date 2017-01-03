Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pizza Cat Party Invitational!

0 Comments

Allentown’s newest art boutique gallery is hosting its first Open Call Invitational Group Show. The theme? Pizza! and cats! Pine Apple Company has already received over 35 submissions from artists, and more are coming in (even though the deadline is past). Apparently there are a lot of artists out there who are fans of pizza and cats. Did the Pine Apple Company gang know this? Who knows. What they do know is that the artist invitational idea is a big hit right off the bat.

A theme of pizza, cats and of course partying has been chosen.

“It’s our first of many future invitationals!” said artist Mickey Harmon. “We’ve got a healthy response from artists so far… should be great! The rest of the crew will be painting a mural just for the event at the shop. Should be wild! Check out the video of the gang posted on Pine Apple’s page today!”

Learn more about the Pine Apple Company.

The invitationals will be an ongoing event series. It’s a way for the Pine Apple Company gang to meet up with numerous other artists from around the region, and to showcase their works at the gallery/boutique.

Pizza Cat Party Invitational!

Friday, January 6, 2017

6 PM – 10 PM

The Pine Apple Company

224 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201

See Facebook event

Local talent was selected by the Pine Apples and will be on display for all of your fuzzy and cheesy eyes to gander!

“Invitationals will be an ongoing event in our regular calendar of programming in the coming months and encourage everyone of all levels of artistic talent to submit based on our guidelines.” – The Pine Apple Crew

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

8204 posts