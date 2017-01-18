Pizza al Taglio at Buffalo Iron Works

If you’re familiar with Buffalo Iron Works, then you know that they are in the business of live music. Iron Works has become a significant music venue, drawing bands to Buffalo that might not otherwise perform here. They have been instrumental in helping to move the live music conversation along by also supporting plenty of local acts.

Now Iron Works is setting out on an additional frontier – the creation of original pan pizza! Instead of traditional Buffalo style pizza, chefs will be concentrating on putting out “al taglio” pies, which are typically found in street shops. These pizzas are large focaccia versions, baked in full sheet pans, which are then cut into singe serving square and typically sold to people on the go.

Our pizza is made from focaccia dough that is sourced from Di Camillo’s Bakery in Williamsville. It contains no sugar, shortening or preservatives. Our changing varieties of pizza are topped with fresh seasonal vegetables and top quality meats and seafood.

The squares of pizza are super affordable – prices to sell at $3 ($5 for tow, and $7 for three). Between the style of pizza and the prices, that means that Iron Works will not only be a music lover’s destination, it will also be a place to load up on freshly prepared standard Margherita (tomato sauce & mozzarella), Americano (tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni), along with with combinations of Roma tomatoes, homemade basil pesto, zucchini, sausage, mushrooms, broccoli, arugula, eggplant, bacon, chicken and steak.

Iron Works has handed over the culinary keys to its operation to a couple of chefs (Carolyn Lesniak and Andrea Zaramella) who are committed to turning out some of the most artisanal and delicious pizzas in the city. About the chefs:

Chef Lesniak hails from Syracuse and has spent the last few years plying her craft baking from scratch with locally sourced products at Globe Market.

Chef Zaramella is originally from San Vendemaino, Italy, a small town thirty minutes outside of Venice. Andrea honed his cooking skills in his native country where cooking with local ingredients is less a style and more a way of life.

Pizza al taglio will be located inside Buffalo Iron Works.The kitchen will be open during all Buffalo Iron Works business hours and will stay open before, during and after all concerts and events. Pizza al Taglio is set to open for business Thursday January 26th, 2017.

Buffalo Iron Works | 49 Illinois Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-200-1893

Lead image: Chef Carolyn Lesniak (R), Buffalo Iron Works Manager Josh Holtzman (center) and chef Andrea Zaramella (L)