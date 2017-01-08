Owning It Speaker Series at the West Side Bazaar

I’ve often thought it very interesting that many people open businesses without doing their due diligence. In fact, I suppose that back in the day, when I opened my first business, I was not really prepared for some of the issues that I would eventually face. Being a young business owner, I learned many things through trial and error. But there are other entrepreneurs out there that face numerous pitfalls aside from age. Take, for example, language barriers, economic barriers, and barriers in education. At some point in everyone’s life, the thought of opening a business crosses one’s mind. At the same time, it can be a risky venture, with no guarantees of success.

These are a few of the reasons that The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), along with the Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) and the West Side Bazaar, is hosting a free speaker speaker series that is open to the public.

“NAWBO’s overarching goal with this Series is to share the wealth of information and experiences of our women entrepreneurs. We believe collaborating and partnering with Buffalo’s emerging entrepreneurial community makes everyone stronger,” said Lisa A. Coppola, Esq., NAWBO Buffalo Niagara’s president.

All classes are to be held at the West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant Street in Buffalo (5:30pm to 6:30pm). Click here to learn more.

January 9, 2017

Lisa Coppola, Owner of Coppola Law

Topic – Entrepreneurship: 5 Legal Tips to Smooth the Way

January 23, 2017

Marilyn Ballard, Owner of ECE Solutions, Inc.

Topic – Entrepreneurship: How to Talk to Employees

February 6, 2017

Zandra Cunningham, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Philanthropist

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Mastering Social Media with Little to No Budget

February 20, 2017

Sabina Ramsey, Owner of Insight International

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Branding 101 – 10 Essential Steps to Becoming a Brand Leader

March 6, 2017

Christine Howard, President, Owner and Founder of E.B. Howard Consulting

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Positioning Yourself and Your Business for Success

March 20, 2017

Paula D’Amico, Owner/Creator of Blessings By Nature

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Find Your VOICE. How the Power of Communication Paves the Way for Success

April 3, 2017

Marcia Brogan, Owner of Marcia C. Brogan Insurance Agency, LLC

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Insurance for the New Business Owner

April 17, 2017

Kelly O’Neill, Financial Advisor

Topic – Entrepreneurship: Pay Yourself First, A Clear View to Retirement

Stay tuned to NAWBO on Facebook to learn more about each of these speaking engagements.