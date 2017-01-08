Owning It Speaker Series at the West Side Bazaar

I’ve often thought it very interesting that many people open businesses without doing their due diligence. In fact, I suppose that back in the day, when I opened my first business, I was not really prepared for some of the issues that I would eventually face. Being a young business owner, I learned many things through trial and error. But there are other entrepreneurs out there that face numerous pitfalls aside from age. Take, for example, language barriers, economic barriers, and barriers in education. At some point in everyone’s life, the thought of opening a business crosses one’s mind. At the same time, it can be a risky venture, with no guarantees of success.
These are a few of the reasons that The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), along with the Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) and the West Side Bazaar, is hosting a free speaker speaker series that is open to the public.
“NAWBO’s overarching goal with this Series is to share the wealth of information and experiences of our women entrepreneurs. We believe collaborating and partnering with Buffalo’s emerging entrepreneurial community makes everyone stronger,” said Lisa A. Coppola, Esq., NAWBO Buffalo Niagara’s president.
All classes are to be held at the West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant Street in Buffalo (5:30pm to 6:30pm). Click here to learn more.
January 9, 2017
Lisa Coppola, Owner of Coppola Law
Topic – Entrepreneurship: 5 Legal Tips to Smooth the Way
January 23, 2017
Marilyn Ballard, Owner of ECE Solutions, Inc.
Topic – Entrepreneurship: How to Talk to Employees
February 6, 2017
Zandra Cunningham, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Philanthropist
Topic – Entrepreneurship: Mastering Social Media with Little to No Budget
February 20, 2017
Sabina Ramsey, Owner of Insight International
Topic – Entrepreneurship: Branding 101 – 10 Essential Steps to Becoming a Brand Leader
March 6, 2017
Christine Howard, President, Owner and Founder of E.B. Howard Consulting
Topic – Entrepreneurship: Positioning Yourself and Your Business for Success
March 20, 2017
Paula D’Amico, Owner/Creator of Blessings By Nature
Topic – Entrepreneurship: Find Your VOICE. How the Power of Communication Paves the Way for Success
April 3, 2017
Marcia Brogan, Owner of Marcia C. Brogan Insurance Agency, LLC
Topic – Entrepreneurship: Insurance for the New Business Owner
April 17, 2017
Kelly O’Neill, Financial Advisor
Topic – Entrepreneurship: Pay Yourself First, A Clear View to Retirement
Stay tuned to NAWBO on Facebook to learn more about each of these speaking engagements.