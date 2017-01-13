Out to Bid: Buffalo State Visitor Center

Buffalo State College’s proposed visitor center is out for bid. The Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center will serve as the gateway to the campus for visitors, returning alumni, and prospective students and their families. It will be located at the corner of Rockwell Road and Grant Street, adjacent to the Greenleaf and Co. Campus Walk project and will have a similar architectural style (below).
Bids on what is expected to be a $5.45 million project are due February 7. Work on the HOLT Architects-designed building will begin in March.
The new building will include spaces for public reception and gathering. There will also be a large multi-purpose room and two smaller conference rooms, along with various support spaces. The Alumni Affairs Office will be located in the building and campus tours will begin there.