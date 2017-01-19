Open House: Kensington & Main

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets is hosting an Open House style meeting on potential safety improvements at the intersection of Main Street, Kensington Avenue and Humboldt Parkway. This long discussed intersection has been the source of angst for years. The intersection is a logjam of confusing streets and lights, creating an unsafe environment for cyclists and pedestrians, not to mention drivers. Often times, there is no rhyme or reason when it comes to cars trying to race through segments of the intersection in order to catch a yellow light. That, or vehicles dart from one direction to another in hopes to not get caught in traffic holdups.
Now the City is looking for feedback on proposed safety improvements for the intersection. The public is invited to attend the Open House on Thursday, January 19, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Canisius College Science Hall Commons – 1901 Main Street. Free parking available at the Science Hall Parking Ramp, with direct access to Science Hall Commons from ground level (see map inset).