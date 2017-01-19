Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Open House: Kensington & Main

4 Comments

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets is hosting an Open House style meeting on potential safety improvements at the intersection of Main Street, Kensington Avenue and Humboldt Parkway. This long discussed intersection has been the source of angst for years. The intersection is a logjam of confusing streets and lights, creating an unsafe environment for cyclists and pedestrians, not to mention drivers. Often times, there is no rhyme or reason when it comes to cars trying to race through segments of the intersection in order to catch a yellow light. That, or vehicles dart from one direction to another in hopes to not get caught in traffic holdups.

Now the City is looking for feedback on proposed safety improvements for the intersection. The public is invited to attend the Open House on Thursday, January 19, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at Canisius College Science Hall Commons – 1901 Main Street. Free parking available at the Science Hall Parking Ramp, with direct access to Science Hall Commons from ground level (see map inset).

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5881 posts
  • Billybobn

    I have never been confident about where each road leads, who is supposed to stop, and where I’m supposed to be looking at these intersections. I always very, very carefully wing it… and that’s not something you want to do as a driver. Now that we bought a house in Hamlin Park, I’ve also become a frequent pedestrian and occasional (I try to avoid this area for the reasons listed above) biker at these intersections. I’ll definitely be at this meeting tonight!

    • benfranklin

      About 20 years ago I witnessed an accident here. I helped the lady, and later on wrote down what I had seen (for her insurance). There is one spot where these streets meet that I could not determine who should have the right of way. Like you, I just try to avoid it.

  • Bringing back Buffalo

    We should take the money from this light rail extension (which isn’t needed) and put it into this project. From the 33 to the 198 we could return Humboldt Pkwy, fix this intersection, return Agassiz Circle and bury the 198 under the park, then have it pop back up around Elmwood. To me this seems like a complete no brainer…..thoughts?

  • MWood

    Fill the 198 to ground elevation, install traffic circle to slow down inbound traffic