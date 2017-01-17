Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

On the Market: Historic Near East Side Properties

Visionaries Wanted. Two historic properties have been recently listed for sale in the near East Side. A boarding house complex at 68-72 Sycamore Street is for sale for $349,900 and a commercial building at 363 Genesee Street is listed for $99,900. Both need work but are in an area seeing increased investment.

The Sycamore Street properties contain 9,456 sq.ft. of space. They’re located on the north side of Sycamore between Elm and Michigan Avenue. From the listing:

This property consists of two separate buildings available together. one building(3-story is in tact and formerly used as offices and lodging for veterans). The second building had a fire, but can be rehabilitated. Property would be great for professional offices or apartments.

Nearby, Carmelo Parlato is listing 363 Genesee Street (above right). From the description:

Approximately 10,000 sq.ft., all brick, mixed use building seconds from downtown. The building will need extensive work including structural and mechanical. The vacant lots adjacent to the West side of the building Stretch all the way to the Corner of Hickory and Genesee and belong to the City Of Buffalo. There is potential to purchase everything on Genesee between Hickory and Pratt.

