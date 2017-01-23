On the Market: Commercial Condo at 210 Ellicott

Campus Labs’ growth and upcoming relocation to 298 Main Street has created an opportunity at 210 Ellicott Street. Its current office space that it has outgrown will soon be available.

Schneider Development recently closed on the sale of the last residential unit in the Historic Warehouse Condominiums. Looked at as a bellwether for the downtown residential market, the conversion project proved highly successful, with all 30 units being sold within a year and a half (a year and a half ahead of schedule). With the residential units sold, Schneider Development has turned its attention on selling or leasing the commercial condominium. According to Matt Hartrich, VP of Development at Schneider Development, the preferred option is to sell the unit, but they would also entertain holding on to and leasing it.

At 8,230 sq.ft., the commercial space encompasses the entire second floor of the building. Built in a former paper warehouse, the building has tall exposed concrete ceilings and large windows. According to its Loopnet listing, the unit also comes with onsite parking (including a few executive covered spaces), and is fiber optic wired – perfect for anyone with high bandwidth requirements or simply looking for incredibly fast internet.

With everything happening in the surrounding blocks, including the redevelopment of the former AM&As building, new restaurants popping up along Ellicott, as well as a new supermarket and public park being developed across the street, this area has become one of the most desirable pockets of downtown.

Get Connected: Matt Hartrich, Schneider Development, 716.923.7000