On the Market

January is not traditional heart of the home buying season, but with the roaring Trump stock market, which has more than doubled over the last eight years, you probably have some money burning a hole in your pocket. Why not invest some of that easy money into Buffalo’s equally booming real estate market. Lets take a look at what you might find in the slow winter season.

355 West Utica, yours for $309.9K 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bath / 2,2466 sf

Utica is a bit to busy for many people’s taste, which probably explains the relatively low price for an Elmwood Village house of this quality and size. They tout the house by exclaiming that you will be only the four owners in 116 years. The house, built in 1898, has tons of woodwork, four fireplaces, stained glass, pocket doors, and many upgrades including fully insulated walls and roof. This house sold for $167k in 2010. taxes are &2748.

Here is the pitch: Stunning Victorian in demand Elmwood Village. This impeccable home features gorgeous oak detailing, working pocket doors, 4 fireplaces, 3 gas , 1 Wood Burn, stained glass, refurbished hardwoods, 4 bedrooms/ 1.5 baths, formal living and dining room, original beadboard, curved bay window with seat, family room overlooks deep landscaped yard, large charming kitchen, glass cabinets, walk in pantry, master bedroom opens to sitting area with fireplace, finished 3rd floor, architect tear off roof 2009,furnace and central air 2012,chimney rebuilt, exterior painted 2009, full basement. Outstanding!!!



128 Highland, move in ready for $439.9K 4 Bedrooms / 3 Full baths, 1 half Bath / 2,842 sf

Another immaculate Elmwood Village home built around 1900. It is full of charm with lots of millwork, a grand stair, fireplaces, pocket doors and a bright new kitchen. This house sold for $158K in 1999. Taxes are $5, 367.

Here is the pitch: Beautiful Victorian home in high demand Elmwood Village. Grand entry to an amazing foyer with gas fireplace with original woodwork that has been perfectly restored throughout. Gleaming original hardwood floors throughout home. Large living room, with pocket doors to the dining room. Granite countertops in eat-in kitchen w/ exposed brick. 4 Beds and 2 full baths on second floor (4th bedroom is currently used as second floor laundry). Finished third floor, with bonus living space used as family room/office. Full bath located on third floor, leaves this home with tons of living space. Shared driveway w/ off-street parking for 2 cars. Large deck. Newer A/C, and washer and dryer included. The perfect home with a perfect location!

410 Porter Avenue, this odd duck has amazing potential for $459.9K 6 bedrooms / 4,755 sf

An unfortunate series of renovation events have left this house with an awkward street presence. While the outside only hints at former grandness the inside of this beauty still holds much of its original elegance. gorgeous wood work and stunning stained glass windows along with a giant side yard make this house very desirable in spite of its odd exterior. The right owner could easily bring this house back to its original grander. This one last sold for $216K in 2010. Taxes are $4, 168

Here is the pitch: Rustic sandstone hitching posts greet you at this charming West Side home. Walking distance to D’Youville, Allentown, & Klienhan’s Music Hall. Spacious front porch welcomes you into this 5 bedroom home where you’ll find gorgeous woodwork throughout, stained glass, pocket doors and 3 fireplaces. Large modern kitchen w/granite chef’s island. 1st floor laundry. Master bedroom w/private full bath. Possible 3rd floor bonus space, bedroom & 1/2 bath . Plus one bedroom garden level apartment or in-law space w/separate laundry. So much to list…add’l fenced lot & 2.5 car garage!! Home warranty included!

707 Potomac Avenue, you will have to open your wallet wide for this one at $1.75 million 5 Bedrooms / 4 Full Baths, 1 half bath / 4,412 sf

This stunning mansion exudes old world elegance in a country estate setting right in the middle of the city. The pictures speak for themselves. This house is incredible, inside and out. The lush park-like back yard alone will transport you to another wold. Plus it has a carriage house that is as big as a house. There was no sales history listed. Taxes are practically free for a house like this at just $7,552.