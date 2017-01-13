Can’t make it to the Women’s March on Washington? Then do the next best thing – march in your home city. On Saturday, January 21, at 12:30 pm, join the WNY Peace Center as it sponsors No Hate, No Mandate.
In solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington, we champion equality and justice for all the people who make up the beautiful, diverse WNY community.
No Hate, No Mandate March & Rally
Those interested in marching will be meeting at The 9th Ward – 341 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. The march will end with a rally at Niagara Square.
