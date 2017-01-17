Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Niagara Square rally to support Central Terminal reuse

0 Comments

A group in support of Buffalo’s new Amtrak station being built at the Central Terminal will be hosting a public rally at Niagara Square on the morning of Thursday, January 19. The Station Support Team, comprised of social advocacy groups, politicians, and preservationists (among others) will congregate at Niagara Square at 9:30am, in front of City Hall.

A community rally prior to a public forum inside City Hall Common Council Chambers before the Train Study Committee, which will allow citizens to voice their opinions regarding the various proposed locations for the new rail hub.

The Station Support Team feels that utilizing the existing rail infrastructure in imperative, while at the same time creating development momentum on the city’s East Side.

To call attention to their endeavor in reinventing the art deco tower, while reawakening an entire neighborhood that seems to have been forgotten in the wake of Buffalo’s so called ‘renaissance’.

Advocates for returning rail to the Central Terminal say that after all of these years, the geography has not changed, which leaves the terminal in a prime spot reactivation.

Activists that are rallying behind the Central Terminal location include Congressman Brian Higgins, Councilmember David Franczyk, NYS Senator Tim Kennedy, Assemblyman Sean Ryan, the entire Buffalo Common Council and Erie County Legislature along with community and preservation groups i.e. Forgotten Buffalo, Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services, PUSH Buffalo and Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

More information can be found at the website www.allaboardct.com and Facebook.

Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

5872 posts