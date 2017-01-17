Niagara Square rally to support Central Terminal reuse

A group in support of Buffalo’s new Amtrak station being built at the Central Terminal will be hosting a public rally at Niagara Square on the morning of Thursday, January 19. The Station Support Team, comprised of social advocacy groups, politicians, and preservationists (among others) will congregate at Niagara Square at 9:30am, in front of City Hall.
A community rally prior to a public forum inside City Hall Common Council Chambers before the Train Study Committee, which will allow citizens to voice their opinions regarding the various proposed locations for the new rail hub.
To call attention to their endeavor in reinventing the art deco tower, while reawakening an entire neighborhood that seems to have been forgotten in the wake of Buffalo’s so called ‘renaissance’.
Advocates for returning rail to the Central Terminal say that after all of these years, the geography has not changed, which leaves the terminal in a prime spot reactivation.
Activists that are rallying behind the Central Terminal location include Congressman Brian Higgins, Councilmember David Franczyk, NYS Senator Tim Kennedy, Assemblyman Sean Ryan, the entire Buffalo Common Council and Erie County Legislature along with community and preservation groups i.e. Forgotten Buffalo, Broadway Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services, PUSH Buffalo and Preservation Buffalo Niagara.
More information can be found at the website www.allaboardct.com and Facebook.