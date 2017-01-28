Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

New York State Golden Gloves @ RiverWorks

Boxing is making a comeback in Buffalo, and we have venues such as RiverWorks to thank for it. New York State Golden Gloves is heading to RiverWorks this Sunday. The event will feature some of the best fighters from across New York State (excluding New York Metro).

Buffalo is home to the member franchise Buffalo Golden Gloves Boxing. The local franchise ensure that young people looking to get into the sport can do so. Golden Gloves helps to shape the destiny of young boxers, who look up to the league for support. 

In 2016 upwards of 150 people participated in the RiverWorks event – 50+ boxing clubs from around NYS participated. Now, organizers are looking to capitalize on those strong numbers, to ensure that 2017 is the best competition to date.

Golden Gloves Championship

Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY

2:30pm to 7pm

$25 General Admission | $45 VIP

